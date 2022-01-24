Tourists advised to get weather updates before visiting Murree

RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi district administration on Sunday advised the tourists to get weather updates and traffic-related information prior to travelling to Murree from control room on 051-9269016.

According to a district administration spokesman, from Sunday morning, 5 AM to 5 PM, nearly 1468 vehicles entered in Murree while 953 went out of the hill station. He said, 1713 vehicles with tourists were present in Murree.

The spokesman informed that the tourists were being given information about weather updates and travel advisory at all entry point of Murree. He said that the tourists had been advised to take all due precautions.

The tourists had also been requested to follow the instructions being given at the entry points, he said adding, strict action in accordance with the law was also being taken against parking rules violators. Rawalpindi District Administration had set up a special control room to facilitate the people particularly tourists, he added. The control room was working round the clock under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner, Headquarters.