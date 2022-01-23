ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.9%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.72%)
AVN 104.25 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.99%)
BOP 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
FNEL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.23%)
GGGL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
GGL 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.92%)
GTECH 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.16%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.51%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.45%)
PIBTL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
PRL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
TELE 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.65%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.69%)
TPLP 28.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.62%)
TREET 39.69 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.56%)
TRG 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.91%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
WAVES 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.38%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.74%)
YOUW 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.29%)
BR100 4,597 Increased By 11.2 (0.24%)
BR30 17,781 Increased By 212.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 45,018 Increased By 192.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 17,748 Increased By 81.8 (0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,097
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,367,605
7,58624hr
Sindh
523,774
Punjab
462,323
Balochistan
33,910
Islamabad
117,436
KPK
184,455
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Prices of kitchen items show rising trend on increase in POL and products’ rates

Abdul Rasheed Azad 23 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Following an increase in the petroleum prices, the prices of majority of essential kitchen items have witnessed a further increase during this week past as compared with the last week, a survey carried out by Business Recorder revealed here on Saturday.

The survey observed wheat flour price has witnessed an increase of Rs10 per 15kg bag in the wholesale market from Rs1,130 per bag to Rs1,140 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs1,180 against Rs1,170 per bag. While the government-sponsored wheat flour bag of 20kg is available Rs1,170 per bag. Powder chillies price went up from Rs520 per kg to Rs550 per kg and powder turmeric prices remained stable at Rs400 per kg.

Prices of an entire range of pulses were increased a week earlier and during this weekend witnessed no changes as fine quality maash is available at Rs330 per kg, best quality lentil at Rs230 per kg, best quality bean lentil at Rs300 per kg, masoor at Rs230 per kg, best quality whole gram at Rs230 per kg and moong at Rs155 per kg.

Suppliers of all the packed milk products have increased the prices of their products as Dairy Omang price has increased from Rs30 per 200 ml pack to Rs35 per pack, Milk Pak and Olpers one litre pack price is increased from Rs160 per pack to Rs165 per pack.

Sugar price in wholesale market witnessed a slight reduction from Rs4,500 per 50kg bag to Rs4,450 per bag but in retail is being sold at Rs100 per kg. Oil prices remained unchanged as B-grade cooking oil brands such as Phool prices is stable at Rs4,550 per carton, which in retail is being sold at Rs300 per pack of 900 gram, prices of the best quality cooking oil/ghee brands like Dalda price in retail have jumped to Rs2,100 per 5 litre pack from Rs2,060 per pack, Mustard oil price is also stable at Rs425 per kg.

According to wholesalers, the non-stop increase in petrol and high speed diesel oil prices coupled with depreciation of Pak rupee against the US dollar and other leading global currencies are playing a major role in increasing the prices of all the daily use items as increase in fuel prices pushes up the transportation cost, which is also shifted on the end consumers. Traders said that the increase in fuel price had immediate effect on the prices of the vegetables and other edible items as these items are transported on a daily basis.

During the week under review, chicken price witnessed a reduction of Rs250 per 40 kg in the wholesale market, which went down from Rs7,600 per 40kg to Rs7,350 per 40kg, while in retail, chicken is being sold at Rs190 per kg against Rs210 per kg and chicken meat price went down from Rs330 per kg to Rs320 per kg. Eggs prices witnessed a reduction as it went down from Rs5,350 per carton to Rs4,860 per carton, which in retail are being sold at Rs175 per dozen against Rs185 per dozen.

Various brands of rice prices witnessed a further increase during the week under review as best quality Basmati rice price jumped from Rs6,800 per 40kg bag to Rs7,600 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs200 per kg against Rs190 per kg reflecting an increase of Rs25 per kg within past two weeks, while Broken Basmati price has jumped from Rs3,500 per 40kg bag to Rs4,000 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs120 per kg against Rs100 per kg. Match box price is stable at Rs4 per box.

Firewood price is unchanged at Rs900 per 40kg and despite the fact the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has announced a reduction in the prices of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) but the LPG dealers are still selling the commodity at Rs270 per kg, while 15kg LPG cylinder is being sold at Rs3,400 per cylinder.

Overall vegetables prices witnessed an increasing trend as potato price further went down from Rs240 per 5kg to Rs200 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs50 per kg against Rs55 per kg, onions price further went up from Rs190 per 5kg to Rs250 per 5kg, which in the retail is available at Rs60 per kg against Rs50 per kg and tomato price went up from Rs200 per 5kg to Rs280 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs75 per kg against Rs50 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Petroleum prices flour prices prices of kitchen items POL and products’ rates

Comments

Comments are closed.

Prices of kitchen items show rising trend on increase in POL and products’ rates

H1FY22 C/A deficit widens to over $9bn

H1 ICT export remittances surge to $1.302bn

Low-yielding cotton varieties: APTMA questions govt policy

Petitions of EPZ manufacturers: SHC issues notices to federation

Common control transactions: SECP directs cos to follow accounting standard

Pakistan among top 3 in Economist Normalcy Index: Tarin

ECC approves Rs5bn for first-ever digital population census

Cabinet to deal with critical agenda on 25th

Refunds to EPZ foreign investors in USD: FBR to move SBP for clarification

India bans 35 Pak YouTube channels

Read more stories