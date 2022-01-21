ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.9%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.72%)
AVN 104.25 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.99%)
BOP 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
FNEL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.23%)
GGGL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
GGL 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.92%)
GTECH 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.16%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.51%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.45%)
PIBTL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
PRL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
TELE 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.65%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.69%)
TPLP 28.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.62%)
TREET 39.69 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.56%)
TRG 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.91%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
WAVES 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.38%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.74%)
YOUW 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.29%)
BR100 4,597 Increased By 11.2 (0.24%)
BR30 17,781 Increased By 212.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 45,018 Increased By 192.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 17,748 Increased By 81.8 (0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,065
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,353,479
7,67824hr
Sindh
516,874
Punjab
458,879
Balochistan
33,812
Islamabad
115,047
KPK
183,403
Copper lurches lower as investors shun risky assets

Reuters 21 Jan, 2022

LONDON: Copper prices wilted on Friday as risk-off sentiment swept financial markets and investors took the opportunity to lock in profits after two days of rallying prices.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had shed 0.7% to $9,918 a tonne by 1230 GMT after touching the psychologically important $10,000 mark on Thursday.

"Copper and the rest of the metals sector are catching a bit of a chill today," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

"We're running into some profit taking following that strong run-up and it's also because we've got risk-off sentiment in the stock market."

Stock markets dropped after a late slump in the United States as fears about the pace of monetary policy tightening and weaker-than-expected earnings hit investor confidence.

Nickel prices hit 2011 high on low inventories

But copper, often used as a gauge of global economic health, was on track for a weekly gain of more than 2%, having been supported by supply concerns, low inventories at exchange warehouses, and a series of monetary easing measures in top consumer China.

Copper's most-traded March contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended daytime trading 0.6% higher at 71,290 yuan ($11,246.61) a tonne.

Shanghai nickel rose as much as 5.2% to a record 179,780 yuan a tonne, but LME nickel slipped 0.4% to $23,695 a tonne. It touched $24,435 in the previous session, its highest since August 2011.

LME aluminium shed 1.4% to $3,069 a tonne and zinc dropped 0.1% to $3,646, but lead rose 1% to $2,372 and tin was barely changed at $43,500.

LME Chief Executive Matt Chamberlain will step down in April and take the top job at digital asset custody services provider Komainu.

