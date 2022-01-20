ANL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-6.01%)
META officials meet KP minister

Recorder Report 20 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: A meeting with META (previously known as Facebook) officials and Minister for Science, Technology and IT Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Atif Khan was held to mark the closing of a ‘Durshal Workshop pilot program’ and to discuss future collaborations between META and KP Government.

DEMO partnered with KPITB in 2021 to expand META’s SheMeansBusiness program in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by conducting a series of 3-day digital marketing and financial management workshops at Durshal incubation centres. The SheMeansBusiness program supports women-owned businesses globally by equipping them with the skills, tools, and resources they need to compete in the digital economy.

The training program was attended by over 250 women entrepreneurs from various districts of KP; Abbottabad, Bannu, Mardan, Peshawar, Swabi, and Swat. Through the expansion of the SheMeansBusiness Durshal program, META and KPITB aim to empower more entrepreneurs of KP by enabling their access to world-class learning material and the opportunity to learn from Facebook certified trainers

Atif Khan lauded META’s efforts in empowering the women of KP and highlighted the need of educating more women with particular focus on financial literacy.

Sehar Tariq, Head of Policy-Pakistan, Meta said, “Women are an indispensable force of Pakistan. Their energy and passion contribute immensely to the socio-economic growth in the country. Through various initiatives, we aim to provide them with the opportunity, platform, and skills to become a catalyst for that growth by driving a sustainable and wholesome transformation of the Pakistani society.”

