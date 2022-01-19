Special medical board terms Nawaz’s reports ‘incomplete’

LAHORE: The special medical board formed by the Punjab government to examine former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s medical reports has declared them incomplete and showed its inability to tender any advice on the basis of incomplete reports.

Sources claimed that the nine members medical board comprising Dr Mohammad Arif Nadeem, Dr Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyab, Dr Saqib Saeed, Dr Shahid Hameed, Dr Bilal S Mohi-ud-din, Dr Ambreen Hamid, Dr Shafiq-ur-Rehman, Dr Moona Aziz, and Dr Khadija Irfan reviewed the reports and submitted a report to the health department stating that the former PM’s medical reports were incomplete.

The sources claimed that the special medical board in its findings observed, “Incomplete medical reports were submitted before the board and they could not give any advice till the availability of new medical reports of Nawaz Sharif. Instead of Nawaz Sharif’s cardiac, thrombocytopenia and other reports from any institution, a statement by a doctor has been provided to the board.” The sources also revealed that the health department will present the report of medical board to the provincial government.

