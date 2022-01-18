ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASC 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (6.28%)
ASL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
AVN 99.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.29%)
BOP 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FFL 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
FNEL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.18%)
GGGL 14.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 22.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.08%)
GTECH 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
KOSM 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
MLCF 34.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.41%)
PACE 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
PIBTL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
PRL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
PTC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
SNGP 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.61%)
TELE 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
TPL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.54%)
TPLP 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
TREET 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
TRG 94.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.53%)
UNITY 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.71%)
WAVES 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
WTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.67%)
YOUW 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.27%)
BR100 4,675 Decreased By -11.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 18,558 Decreased By -83.1 (-0.45%)
KSE100 45,546 Decreased By -66.2 (-0.15%)
KSE30 17,915 Decreased By -26.9 (-0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,029
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,333,521
5,03424hr
Sindh
505,930
Punjab
454,372
Balochistan
33,729
Islamabad
111,855
KPK
182,419
Copper sheds gains as firmer dollar, inventory build-up weigh

Reuters 18 Jan, 2022

London copper shed early gains on Tuesday, as a firmer dollar made the greenback-priced metal expensive for holders of other currencies, while higher inventories in London Metal Exchange-registered warehouses eased some fears of supply tightness.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.1% at $9,724 a tonne, as of 0535 GMT.

The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.4% to 69,950 yuan ($11,027.73) a tonne.

"Market is in consolidation mode due to lack of convictions among participants. If inventory builds turn out to be smaller than expected, or we even start to see inventory drawdown post Lunar New Year, I believe investors then will be more comfortable to long again," a Singapore-based trader said.

China demand doubts and rising inventories pressure copper

LME copper inventories were at 92,500 tonnes, their highest level since November 2021.

The dollar strengthened 0.1%, as traders continued to hold on to dollars but took the view that Federal Reserve tightening plans were largely priced in.

Meanwhile, leaders of a group of Peruvian communities said in a public hearing on Monday that they rejected a government proposal to prevent future blockades affecting MMG Ltd's Las Bambas copper mine. Fundamentals

ShFE aluminium was up 0.5% at 21,175 yuan a tonne, nickel rose 0.7% to 163,990 yuan, zinc fell 0.5% to 24,430 yuan and lead inched 0.1% lower to 15,615 yuan. Tin gained 3.7% to 316,950 yuan a tonne, having earlier hit a record high of 319,700 yuan.

The premium for cash nickel over the three-month contract surged to $495 per tonne, highest since April 2009, suggesting tightness in nearby supplies. Nickel inventories in LME-registered warehouses were at 97,038 tonnes, the lowest level in more than two years.

Swedish mining and smelting group Boliden expects to resume nickel production at its Harjavalta smelter in the near future, the company said on Monday, after production was stopped due to a slag explosion.

London copper LME copper

