ANL 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.52%)
ASC 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
ASL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
AVN 99.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.39 (-3.29%)
BOP 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.03%)
CNERGY 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.96%)
FFL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3%)
FNEL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.34%)
GGGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.61%)
GGL 22.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.09%)
GTECH 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
HUMNL 6.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.19%)
MLCF 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.59%)
PACE 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.25%)
PIBTL 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
PRL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.19%)
PTC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.23%)
SNGP 34.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.67%)
TELE 17.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.27%)
TPL 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.17%)
TPLP 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.14%)
TREET 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.45%)
TRG 96.80 Decreased By ▼ -7.10 (-6.83%)
UNITY 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.67%)
WAVES 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
WTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.24%)
YOUW 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.86%)
BR100 4,682 Decreased By -32.4 (-0.69%)
BR30 18,725 Decreased By -532.5 (-2.77%)
KSE100 45,550 Decreased By -213.2 (-0.47%)
KSE30 17,905 Decreased By -93.7 (-0.52%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,019
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,328,487
4,34024hr
Sindh
502,500
Punjab
453,392
Balochistan
33,705
Islamabad
111,376
KPK
182,311
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China 2021 crude steel output retreats 3% from record high on stringent production curbs

Reuters 17 Jan, 2022

BEIJING: China's annual crude steel production fell for the first time in six years in 2021, retreating from record levels it logged in 2020 as the country steps up efforts to contain emissions in its mammoth ferrous sector.

The world's biggest steel producer produced 1.03 billion tonnes of crude steel last year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Monday, slipping 3% from the 1.065 billion tonnes output in 2020.

Beijing had urged the industry since the beginning of 2021 to keep full-year steel production at no more than the previous year's levels to reduce pollutants and greenhouse gas emissions, as the country vowed to reach its carbon peak by 2030.

The target was seen "unlikely" to be achieved as robust downstream demand from the construction and manufacturing sectors boosted profits at mills and sent China's steel output in the first six months nearly 12% higher than the same period in 2020.

However, steel production has started to contract on both an annual and monthly basis since July when the government tightened environmental controls. An unexpected power shortage - fuelling raw material prices - and a debt crisis in the property market also dented demand for the industrial metal.

Palm oil may drop to 4,865 ringgit

In the second half of 2021, China made 470.86 million tonnes of crude steel, down 16% from July-December a year earlier.

Steel production in the last month of the year stood at 86.19 million tonnes, up from November's output of 69.31 million tonnes but was still 6.8% lower compared with December 2020, the statistics bureau said.

December's average daily output was at 2.78 million tonnes, jumping more than 20% from a month earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on the NBS data.

Looking forward, analysts expect the coming Lunar New Year and Beijing Winter Olympics to continue to weigh on production, before consumption gradually picks up after the holidays.

A government consultancy anticipated that China's steel demand will fall slightly this year, and crude steel production will dip around 0.7% from 2021.

China's annual crude steel production

Comments

1000 characters

China 2021 crude steel output retreats 3% from record high on stringent production curbs

5th wave: Pakistan reports over 4,300 new cases

Uplift projects for FY 2022-23: PPP, BOT modes under govt focus

Rs41bn supplementary grant: Petroleum Div faces resistance

Cabinet to discuss 14-point agenda tomorrow

Valuation of properties: FBR has not yet notified revised rates

World's 10 richest men doubled wealth during Covid: report

Cummins wins Ashes and hearts with Khawaja gesture

Oil extends rally on supply tightness, Brent at more than 3-year high

Tennis star Djokovic lands in Dubai after Australia deportation

Texas synagogue hostage taker a British citizen: FBI

Read more stories