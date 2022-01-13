Rs200m online fraud: Two accused sent to FIA custody

KARACHI: A court in Karachi on Wednesday handed over two men arrested over their alleged involvement in Rs200 million online fraud to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on a two-day remand. The FIA produced suspects Suleman and Awais before the Judicial Magistrate (East) and sought their physical remand for investigation.

The magistrate granted a two-day physical remand of the suspects and directed the FIA to produce them in court after the completion of their remand along with a progress report. FIA officials said the corporate crime circle of the agency carried out raids in FB Area and Gulshan-e-Iqbal and arrested Suleman and Awais, the chief executive officer and director of Click Pay Earn and Global Ads and Marketing, respectively. The suspects committed the fraud by luring people through digital marketing and various investment schemes.