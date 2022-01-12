CBOT wheat may gain more into $7.73-3/4 to $7.81 range

SINGAPORE: CBOT March wheat may gain more into $7.73-3/4 to $7.81 range, as it has pierced above a resistance at $7.68 per bushel.

The current bounce targets a wave b peak at $7.93. Wheat has been observing closely a set of projection levels of the wave c.

After its failure to break a resistance at $7.68, the contract almost succeeded in its second attempt.

US wheat range-bound on weather uncertainties

The bounce will be considered as having completed, if wheat breaks a short rising trendline, especially a support at $7.62.

A target zone from $7.49-3/4 to $7.54-3/4 will be established thereafter.

A realistic target could be either $7.73-3/4 or $7.81. On the daily chart, the contract stabilized around a support at $7.50-3/4 twice.

The stabilization indicates a reversal of the downtrend from $8.74-3/4 or a further bounce towards $7.80 in the worst case. A break above $7.80 could open the way towards $8.16.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.