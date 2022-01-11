ANL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 106.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.32%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
FFL 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.07%)
FNEL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.26%)
GGGL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
GGL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.21%)
GTECH 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.48%)
MLCF 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.3%)
PACE 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.81%)
PIBTL 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
PRL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
PTC 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.27%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.7%)
SNGP 34.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
TELE 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.65%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 43.38 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (4.4%)
TRG 110.11 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.85%)
UNITY 29.67 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.7%)
WAVES 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.69%)
WTL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.17%)
YOUW 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BR100 4,728 Decreased By -5.4 (-0.11%)
BR30 19,657 Decreased By -5.4 (-0.03%)
KSE100 45,714 Decreased By -174 (-0.38%)
KSE30 17,997 Decreased By -80.5 (-0.45%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,974
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,307,174
1,46724hr
Sindh
488,608
Punjab
448,479
Balochistan
33,661
Islamabad
109,495
KPK
181,790
Jan 11, 2022
Indonesia coal shares up, China futures fall as export ban eased

Reuters 11 Jan 2022

JAKARTA: Shares of big Indonesian coal companies rose on Tuesday after authorities relaxed an export ban brought in this year, even as vessels loaded with the fuel had yet to leave ports in the world's biggest thermal coal exporter.

In the first clear step to relax the export ban, Indonesia late on Monday agreed for 14 coal vessels to depart as soon as they got permits from mining and transport authorities.

Shares of Bumi Resources gained 1.5%, Adaro Energy rose 1.3%, while Indika Energy's shares gained 4% during early Tuesday trading.

However, the transport ministry had not allowed any export-bound ship with coal to leave ports as of Tuesday morning as it awaited a directive from the energy ministry, director of sea transportation Mugen Suprihatin Sartoto told Reuters.

There are currently 121 vessels either loading or waiting to load off Indonesian's coal ports in Kalimantan on the island of Borneo, according to Refinitiv data.

The export ban came into force on Jan. 1 after state power utility PLN reported critically low coal inventory levels, sending global coal prices higher last week and prompting calls by Japan, South Korea and the Philippines for the measure to be eased.

The ban triggered a rally in Australian and Chinese goal prices, though Chinese thermal coal futures fell more than 3% to 685 yuan ($107.50) at Tuesday's opening in reaction to the relaxation.

The Indonesian government will conduct a review on Wednesday when if it decides to scrap the ban, it will do so gradually as it considers how the resumption affects compliance with so-called Domestic Market Obligation (DMO) rules, senior minister Luhut Pandjaitan said in a statement late on Monday.

Under the current DMO rules, miners are required to sell 25% of their output to the local market at a maximum price of $70 per tonne for domestic power plants.

Luhut said the government is mulling a formula that would make miners pay a levy to a government agency, which will in turn use the revenue to help PLN pay for its coal needs at market prices.

