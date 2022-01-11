ANL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 107.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.52%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FFL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
FNEL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.25%)
GGGL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
GGL 24.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 10.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PACE 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
SILK 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
SNGP 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.2%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TRG 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-3.46%)
UNITY 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WAVES 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
WTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
YOUW 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
BR100 4,733 Increased By 71 (1.52%)
BR30 19,662 Increased By 382.2 (1.98%)
KSE100 45,888 Increased By 542 (1.2%)
KSE30 18,078 Increased By 179.3 (1%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,972
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,305,707
1,64924hr
Sindh
487,668
Punjab
448,091
Balochistan
33,659
Islamabad
109,396
KPK
181,757
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Clearing Schedule for T+2 System

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System....
Recorder Report 11 Jan 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System.

=================================================
         CLEARING SCHEDULE FOR T+2 SYSTEM
        FOR THE MONTHS OF JAN 2022 & FEB 2022
=================================================
TRANSACTION  TRANSACTION  SETTLEMENT   SETTLEMENT
=================================================
11.01.2022   Tuesday      13.01.2022     Thursday
12.01.2022   Wednesday    14.01.2022       Friday
13.01.2022   Thursday     17.01.2022       Monday
14.01.2022   Friday       18.01.2022      Tuesday
17.01.2022   Monday       19.01.2022    Wednesday
18.01.2022   Tuesday      20.01.2022     Thursday
19.01.2022   Wednesday    21.01.2022       Friday
20.01.2022   Thursday     24.01.2022       Monday
21.01.2022   Friday       25.01.2022      Tuesday
24.01.2022   Monday       26.01.2022    Wednesday
25.01.2022   Tuesday      27.01.2022     Thursday
26.01.2022   Wednesday    28.01.2022       Friday
27.01.2022   Thursday     31.01.2022       Monday
28.01.2022   Friday       01.02.2022      Tuesday
31.01.2022   Monday       02.02.2022    Wednesday
=================================================

NOTES:

If any necessity arises, the Pakistan Stock Exchange reserves the right to alter or vary the above dates. In case any settlement is postponed for whatsoever reasons, the same shall take place on the next working day.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Clearing Schedule Clearing Schedule for T+2 System

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Clearing Schedule for T+2 System

Import of vehicles, other items: Cabinet to approve duties’ rationalization

Foreign income assets, liabilities: SC suspends SHC verdict

Dawood wants continued support for exports

Senate body rejects key proposals of Finance Bill

Proposed Finance Bill: There will be ‘some’ inflation: Tarin

Gulf ministers visit China amid energy fears

Large ministries, divisions: Cabinet discusses possibility of initiating hybrid system

Taliban FM meets son of ‘Lion of Panjshir’ in Iran

China offers Kazakhstan security support

Top TTP fugitive killed in Afghanistan

Read more stories