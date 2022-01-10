ANL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 107.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.52%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FFL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
FNEL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.25%)
GGGL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
GGL 24.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 10.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PACE 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
SILK 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
SNGP 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.2%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TRG 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-3.46%)
UNITY 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WAVES 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
WTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
YOUW 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
BR100 4,733 Increased By 71 (1.52%)
BR30 19,662 Increased By 382.2 (1.98%)
KSE100 45,888 Increased By 542 (1.2%)
KSE30 18,078 Increased By 179.3 (1%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,972
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,305,707
1,64924hr
Sindh
487,668
Punjab
448,091
Balochistan
33,659
Islamabad
109,396
KPK
181,757
Palm firms as stocks deplete, weak exports cap gains

Reuters 10 Jan 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures recouped early losses to gain on Monday, lifted by a steeper-than-expected decline in December inventories and production, but a sharp plunge in January exports so far capped the gains.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange ended up 41 ringgit, or 0.82%, at 5,034 ringgit ($1,199.14) a tonne, after hitting an intraday high of 2.6%.

December palm oil end-stocks in the world's second largest producer fell more than expected, down 12.88% from the previous month to 1.58 million tonnes, Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) data showed.

Production slumped 11.26%, while palm oil exports fell 3.48%, MPOB said.

Palm clocks best week since October on output concerns

"End stocks are way below analyst expectations and that would keep prices elevated," Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari said, adding that dry weather in soybean producer South America will also keep palm prices defensive.

"On the flip side, the poor demand in January will eventually keep the bulls moored," he added.

Exports during Jan. 1-10 fell 41% to 318,928 tonnes from the same period in December, independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia said.

January production estimates are also likely to fall in double digits due to the recent flooding, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.5%. Dalian's most-active soyoil contract gained 1.5%, while its palm oil contract rose 1.6%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

