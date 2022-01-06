ANL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
ASL 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.53%)
AVN 102.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.57%)
BOP 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
FFL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
FNEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.98%)
GGGL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.05%)
GGL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.03%)
GTECH 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.29%)
HUMNL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.24%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.18%)
KOSM 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (6.73%)
MLCF 35.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.74%)
PACE 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.46%)
PIBTL 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.44%)
PRL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.78%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.32%)
TELE 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.51%)
TPL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.64%)
TPLP 32.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.31%)
TREET 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.17%)
TRG 114.33 Decreased By ▼ -9.11 (-7.38%)
UNITY 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.21%)
WAVES 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
WTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (9.17%)
YOUW 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (8.51%)
BR100 4,631 Decreased By -52.8 (-1.13%)
BR30 19,424 Decreased By -792.3 (-3.92%)
KSE100 45,082 Decreased By -325.6 (-0.72%)
KSE30 17,760 Decreased By -110.4 (-0.62%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,955
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,299,848
1,08524hr
Sindh
484,226
Punjab
446,300
Balochistan
33,654
Islamabad
108,984
KPK
181,573
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold hits one-week low on Fed interest rate signals

Reuters 06 Jan 2022

Gold prices slid to a one-week low on Thursday as minutes of the US Federal Reserve's December meeting signalled quicker increases to interest rates, boosting the dollar and Treasury yields.

Spot gold fell 1.1% to $1,790.20 an ounce by 1304 GMT, its lowest since Dec. 29. US gold futures were down 1.7% at $1,794.00.

The "very hawkish" Fed minutes sent the dollar and the yields significantly higher, which has not helped gold, said independent analyst Ross Norman.

The US dollar resumed its climb towards a recent 14-month high while benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields rose to their strongest since April 2021.

The Fed minutes released on Wednesday showed that officials had discussed shrinking the US central bank's overall asset holdings as well as raising interest rates sooner than expected to fight inflation, with an 80% chance of a quarter of a percentage point increase plausible in March.

Some investors view gold as a hedge against higher inflation, but the metal is highly sensitive to rising US interest rates, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Investors now await the US non-farm payrolls report due on Friday.

Gold sees uptick as investors focus on Fed for hike hints

The ADP National Employment report showed US private payrolls increased more than expected in December, pointing to underlying labour market strength, but fast-rising COVID-19 infections could slow momentum in the months ahead.

"Despite the rise in the number of new COVID-19 cases, a scenario that normally would support the precious metal due to its safe-haven appeal, gold is facing the headwinds generated by a strong dollar," Ricardo Evangelista, senior analyst at ActivTrades, said in a note.

In other metals, spot silver dropped 3.1% to $22.07, its lowest since Dec. 16 and poised for its largest one-day percentage decline in more than three months.

Platinum fell 1.6% to $966.50 and palladium dipped 0.7% to $1,851.63.

gold price gold export gold demand

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Gold hits one-week low on Fed interest rate signals

Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan when 'safe': Maryam

Covid-19: Pakistan reports highest single-day cases since mid-October

Farmers will not face urea shortage: Fawad Chaudhry

Nawaz Sharif not ready to become part of any deal: Rana Sanaullah

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee weakens yet again

PIA preparing to restart Europe operations, says aviation minister

ICC players' ranking: Babar Azam triumphs over Virat Kohli across all formats

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall $169mn, stand at $17.69bn

KSE-100 down 0.72% as stocks come under pressure

Educational institutions in Punjab to reopen tomorrow: Murad Raas

Read more stories