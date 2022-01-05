ANL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
Effective Jan 1: GST on POL products increased

Recorder Report Updated 05 Jan 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has increased the sales tax on petrol from 1.63 percent to 4.77 percent from January 1, 2022. The FBR has issued SRO1(I)/2022, here on Tuesday.

Effective Nov 5: POL products' prices raised by adjusting PL, GST

According to the notification, sales tax on high-speed diesel oil has been increased from 7.37 percent to 9.08 percent. The sales tax on kerosene has been raised from 8.19 percent to 8.30 percent. The FBR has also increased sales tax on light diesel oil from 0.46 percent to 2.70 percent.

FBR GST POL products GST on POL products

