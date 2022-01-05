KARACHI: On Monday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 12.423 billion and the number of lots traded 11,506. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 5.162 billion, followed by

NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.824 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 1.710 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.391 billion), Platinum (PKR 791.350 million), Silver (PKR 522.495 million), SP 500 (PKR 338.773 million), Copper (PKR 340.802 million), Natural Gas (PKR 240.630 million), DJ (PKR 89.820 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 10.249 million).

