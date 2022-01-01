ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.28%)
Vietnam 2021 coffee exports seen down, rice to fall

Reuters 01 Jan 2022

HANOI: Vietnam’s coffee exports in 2021 are expected to show a drop of 2.7% to 1.5 million tonnes, while rice exports will likely fall 0.5%, government data released on Wednesday showed.

COFFEE

Coffee exports from Vietnam will likely decrease to 1.5 million tonnes, equal to 25.38 million 60-kg bags, the General Statistics Office said.

Coffee export revenue for Vietnam, the world’s biggest producer of the robusta bean, will likely rise 9.4% to around $3 billion this year, the report said.

The country’s coffee shipments in December are estimated at 130,000 tonnes valued at $305 million, it said.

RICE

Rice exports in 2021 from Vietnam were forecast to drop 0.5% earlier to 6.2 million tonnes. Revenue from rice exports in the year was expected to rise 5% to $3.3 billion.

December rice exports from Vietnam, one of the world’s largest shippers of the grain, totalled 470,000 tonnes, worth $242 million.

ENERGY

Vietnam’s 2021 crude oil exports were seen falling 35% to an estimated 3.03 million tonnes. Crude oil export revenue is expected to rise 8.8% to $1.71 billion.

Oil product imports in 2021 were estimated at around 10 million tonnes, down 14.9%, with the value of product imports rising 36.6% to $5.2 billion.

