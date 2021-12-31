ANL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.68%)
ASC 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.88%)
ASL 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.83%)
BOP 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.75%)
FCCL 18.61 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.42%)
FFBL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.2%)
FFL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
FNEL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (7.28%)
GGGL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
GGL 24.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.7%)
HUMNL 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
JSCL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.33%)
KAPCO 32.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.56%)
KEL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.87%)
MLCF 36.12 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.2%)
NETSOL 95.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.93%)
PACE 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.08%)
PAEL 22.51 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.81%)
PIBTL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
POWER 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
PRL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (8.27%)
PTC 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
SNGP 33.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
TELE 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.56%)
TRG 119.02 Decreased By ▼ -6.07 (-4.85%)
UNITY 26.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
WTL 2.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.4%)
BR100 4,600 Increased By 30.3 (0.66%)
BR30 19,476 Decreased By -89.2 (-0.46%)
KSE100 44,645 Increased By 229.2 (0.52%)
KSE30 17,549 Increased By 117.7 (0.68%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,927
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,295,376
51524hr
Sindh
481,689
Punjab
444,977
Balochistan
33,633
Islamabad
108,618
KPK
181,370
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

ASIA RICE-Vietnam rates at 4-month low as holiday lull hits top exporters

Reuters 31 Dec 2021

Export prices of rice from Vietnam touched their lowest level in four months this week as sales dipped, while nearby India and Thailand also witnessed a slowdown in demand moving into the year-end holidays.

Vietnam's 5% broken rice prices were quoted at $395-$400 per tonne, the weakest levels since the week of Aug. 26, versus $395-$405 per tonne a week earlier.

"Sales are slow due to the holidays," said a trader based in Ho Chi Minh City, adding that "domestic supplies are running low and won't start to build up until the winter-spring harvest from February."

Rice exports in 2021 from Vietnam were forecast to drop 0.5% to 6.2 million tonnes, with revenue from rice exports expected to rise 5% to $3.3 billion.

Thailand's 5% broken rice prices slightly narrowed to $387-$396 per tonne from $385-$396 last week.

Traders said demand had been flat due to the lull of the market during the holiday period.

A Bangkok-based trader said prices may go up after the new year holidays, on the back of domestic demand and exporters wanting to buy rice due to the current low prices.

Top exporter India's 5% broken parboiled variety rates held steady at $355-$360 per tonne, unchanged from last week as demand was subdued due to holidays.

"Overseas buyers have taken a pause because of year-end holiday. Inquiries have fallen sharply," said an exporter based at Kakinada in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

Domestic rates for the staple in neighbouring Bangladesh were high despite good crops and hefty imports, hitting consumers.

Officials attributed the high prices to hoarding by middlemen to create artificial crisis to make windfall profits.

Rice

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

ASIA RICE-Vietnam rates at 4-month low as holiday lull hits top exporters

‘Mini-budget’ approved by Cabinet

Liquidity for interbank market: ECs may be offered Re1 incentive against each USD

Covid-19: Pakistan fully vaccinates 70mn people

Loan for Sui gas companies: MoF urged to extend Rs24.19bn sovereign guarantee

Finance (Suppl) Bill: 17pc GST proposed to be levied on over 150 items

SBP bill aimed at insulating officials from actions

Mobile phone calls: 10pc to 15pc WHT hike proposed

Burden of Rs650bn shifted to consumers: Govt fails to improve power sector’s performance

Energy items: there’s no reduction in trade deficit intensity

SNGPL-based plants: Ministry suggests Rs839/MMBtu rate for operations

Read more stories