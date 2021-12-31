KARACHI: On Wednesday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 9.229 billion and the number of lots traded 9,833. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 3.174 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.667 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 1.639 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 991.257 million), Silver (PKR 792.830 million), Platinum (PKR 332.143 million), SP 500 (PKR 200.276 million), Natural Gas (PKR 198.523 million), DJ (PKR 155.446 million), Copper (PKR 62.038 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 15.448 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 15 lot of Cotton amounting to PKR 14.910 million were traded.

