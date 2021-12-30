ANL 13.31 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (8.65%)
ASC 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
ASL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.75%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
CNERGY 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
FCCL 18.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.04%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
FNEL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
GGL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.32%)
HUMNL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.13%)
JSCL 16.52 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.86%)
KAPCO 32.40 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (3.61%)
KEL 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.57%)
MDTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
MLCF 35.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.94%)
NETSOL 96.11 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.11%)
PACE 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PAEL 22.33 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.9%)
PIBTL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.08%)
POWER 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
PRL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.27%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.03%)
SNGP 33.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.62%)
TELE 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.9%)
TRG 125.09 Increased By ▲ 5.52 (4.62%)
UNITY 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
WTL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.46%)
BR100 4,570 Increased By 19.9 (0.44%)
BR30 19,566 Increased By 258.4 (1.34%)
KSE100 44,416 Increased By 156.1 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,432 Increased By 62.9 (0.36%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,921
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,861
48224hr
Sindh
481,381
Punjab
444,862
Balochistan
33,630
Islamabad
108,565
KPK
181,334
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil falls for second day on weaker crude, soyoil

Reuters 30 Dec 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures reversed early gains on Thursday to decline for a second consecutive session, pressured by weaker crude and rival soyoil, but tight supply sentiment put a floor below prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed down 6 ringgit, or 0.13%, at 4,689 ringgit ($1,123.11) a tonne.

Oil prices eased after the world's top importer China cut the first batch of crude import allocations for 2022, making palm a less attractive option as biodiesel feedstock.

Prices had risen last week due to expectations of a drawdown in inventories on the back of a double-digit decline in production and higher-than-expected exports, Anilkumar Bagani, research head at Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group, said.

Palm climbs on firmer rival oils, supply shortages

"Analysts see palm oil bulls will likely hold sway into early 2022 as a chronic worker shortage in Malaysia and heavier than usual rains in key growing areas disrupt palm oil production," Bagani added.

Global palm oil production will remain constrained next year as farmers are expected to reduce fertiliser application due to soaring costs, the Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries (CPOPC) said in an outlook report.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract rose 0.5%, while its palm oil contract gained 0.4%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.9%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Malaysian palm oil futures Palm oil exports Palm oil price

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil falls for second day on weaker crude, soyoil

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee fights back with significant recovery

Daily Covid-19 cases: Pakistan reports over 400 after nearly a month

Pakistan’s health-tech startup Healthwire raises $3.3mn

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall $298mn, now stand at $17.86bn

Taliban chief orders fighters not to 'punish' former regime members

Saudi Arabia boosts pandemic measures at Makkah's Grand Mosque

Babar Azam nominated for ICC Men's Player of the Year award

Turkish central bank's net FX reserves plunge to lowest since 2002

Saudi king urges Iran to end 'negative' behaviour in region

Federal govt to bear all expenses of Reko Diq development: PM

Read more stories