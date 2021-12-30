ANL 13.48 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (10.04%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
ASL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.09%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
CNERGY 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.69%)
FCCL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.05%)
FFBL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.24%)
FFL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
FNEL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.47%)
GGGL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
GGL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.69%)
HUMNL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.93%)
JSCL 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.3%)
KAPCO 32.29 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.26%)
KEL 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.79%)
MDTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
MLCF 34.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.5%)
NETSOL 97.40 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (3.48%)
PACE 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
PAEL 22.39 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.18%)
PIBTL 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
POWER 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PRL 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (6.56%)
PTC 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
SILK 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.18%)
TELE 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.23%)
TRG 125.40 Increased By ▲ 5.83 (4.88%)
UNITY 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.46%)
WTL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.93%)
BR100 4,574 Increased By 24.8 (0.55%)
BR30 19,624 Increased By 316.6 (1.64%)
KSE100 44,476 Increased By 216 (0.49%)
KSE30 17,446 Increased By 77.1 (0.44%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,921
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,861
48224hr
Sindh
481,381
Punjab
444,862
Balochistan
33,630
Islamabad
108,565
KPK
181,334
Iron ore futures rebound after three-day sell-off

Reuters 30 Dec 2021

Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures rebounded on Thursday after three days of losses, but worries over demand for the steelmaking ingredient in top steel producer China kept benchmark prices near their two-week lows hit the day before.

The most-traded May iron ore contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange rose 2.4% to 679 yuan ($106.59) a tonne by 0248 GMT. It touched 650.50 yuan in the previous session, its lowest since Dec. 15.

Iron ore's most-active February contract on the Singapore Exchange jumped 3.8% to $121.25 a tonne.

Barring any big jump in prices on the last trading session of the year on Friday, Dalian iron ore was set for its first weekly loss since mid-November.

It was also on track for a full-year decline of more than 10%, dragged down by the collapse of Chinese demand due to steel production controls to curb carbon emissions, and rising inventory of imported material stocked at the country's ports.

The spot price of China-bound iron ore from Australia, based on SteelHome consultancy data, was at $120 a tonne on Wednesday, just about half of the record peak scaled in May.

China's strict steel output curbs are expected to remain in place until after the Beijing Winter Olympics in February.

Fresh COVID-19 outbreaks in China, which has a zero-tolerance policy towards local cases, and worries over the country's troubled property sector are also likely to keep investors cautious.

"The property sector downturn is a key watchpoint, given its impact on overall growth momentum and related supply chains," analysts at ANZ said in a note.

Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.5%, while hot-rolled coil gained 0.4%. Stainless steel climbed 1.7%.

Dalian coking coal advanced 0.8% and coke added 0.4%.

