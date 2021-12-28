ANL 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.14%)
ASC 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.07%)
ASL 14.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
FFBL 24.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
FNEL 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
GGGL 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
GGL 23.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.24%)
JSCL 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.04%)
KAPCO 31.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.93%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.33%)
MLCF 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.77%)
NETSOL 92.17 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.73%)
PACE 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PAEL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.65%)
POWER 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
PRL 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.55%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
SNGP 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.89%)
TELE 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.09%)
TRG 116.70 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.55%)
UNITY 26.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.8%)
WTL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.99%)
BR100 4,516 Increased By 15.4 (0.34%)
BR30 18,968 Increased By 232.4 (1.24%)
KSE100 44,044 Increased By 130.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,289 Increased By 56.3 (0.33%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,912
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,031
29124hr
Sindh
480,901
Punjab
444,670
Balochistan
33,625
Islamabad
108,502
KPK
181,247
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold hits more than one-month peak as dollar subsides

Reuters 28 Dec 2021

Gold prices climbed on Tuesday as the US dollar weakened and concerns over the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant led bullion's year-end rally to a more than one-month high.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,816.55 an ounce by 1256 GMT, its highest since Nov. 22, while US gold futures rose 0.5% to $1,818.40.

"While there are concerns over the Omicron variant, the investment demand is quite flat. So it is just the year-end rally since there is still some risk-on sentiment present," said Jigar Trivedi, a commodities analyst at Mumbai-based broker Anand Rathi Shares.

"Gold may not rally too much in the absence of any major economic data and it will remain in this range," Trivedi said, adding that the positive sentiment on gold at the moment is a result of a weaker dollar.

China's gold imports via Hong Kong dip in November

The US dollar slipped and was near the bottom end of its recent trading range against a basket of peers, supporting gold's appeal for holders of non-US currencies.

Limiting gains in safe-haven bullion, shares in Europe and Asia edged higher on Tuesday, helped by another record-setting day on Wall Street.

"Given Omicron's rise, expectations of hawkish Fed action in 2022 will see a rethink; and if this happens, gold could start to break out of its range," said Harshal Barot, a senior research consultant for South Asia at Metals Focus.

In other metals, silver rose 0.6% to $23.18 an ounce while platinum gained 0.7% to $977.51.

Palladium rose 0.2% to $1,975.43, having touched a more than one-month peak of $1,998.50 in the previous session.

gold price gold export gold demand

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Gold hits more than one-month peak as dollar subsides

75 Omicron cases reported in Pakistan so far: NIH

IHC sets Jan 7 to indict Rana Shamim, others

FIR registered against Nasla Tower officials

Cabinet approves Pakistan's first National Security Policy

If mini-budget approved, 2022 will be the worst year of inflation: Shehbaz Sharif

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee hits yet another low

Pakistan committed to cooperate for regional peace: COAS

Afghan women protest against Taliban killings of ex-soldiers

Air Link announces distribution agreement with realme

Turkey, Qatar await Taliban green light to run airports

Read more stories