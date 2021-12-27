CBOT soybeans to rise towards $13.72 to $13.97-1/4 range

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean March contract may break a resistance at $13.56-1/4 per bushel, and rise towards a range of $13.72 to $13.97-1/4.

The contract is riding on a wave C, which has travelled far above $13.31, the 100% projection level. It is extending towards a zone of $13.72 to $13.97-1/2.

Support is at $13.46-1/2, a break below which could cause a fall into a range of $13.31 to $13.38-1/2. On the daily chart, a retracement analysis reveals a resistance at $13.49, the 61.8% level, which has been broken.

The break opened the way towards $13.85-3/4.

The pattern from the Oct. 13 low of $12.06 to the Nov. 30 low of $12.24 is recognised as an inverted head-and-shoulder, which has been confirmed.

The pattern indicates a target of $13.85-3/4.

A close below $13.49 on Monday could signal the break above this level was false.

