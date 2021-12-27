ANL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
ASC 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASL 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.25%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.38%)
FCCL 18.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
FFBL 24.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
FNEL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
GGGL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
GGL 23.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
HUMNL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.09%)
JSCL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
KAPCO 31.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.38%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.23%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
MLCF 34.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.8%)
NETSOL 92.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.36%)
PACE 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
PAEL 21.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
POWER 6.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.65%)
PTC 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 33.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.38%)
TRG 116.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-2.18%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
WTL 2.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,530 Decreased By -8.7 (-0.19%)
BR30 18,996 Decreased By -58 (-0.3%)
KSE100 44,064 Decreased By -54.2 (-0.12%)
KSE30 17,340 Decreased By -13.6 (-0.08%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,909
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,293,715
30124hr
Sindh
480,710
Punjab
444,610
Balochistan
33,624
Islamabad
108,450
KPK
181,235
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT soybeans to rise towards $13.72 to $13.97-1/4 range

Reuters 27 Dec 2021

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean March contract may break a resistance at $13.56-1/4 per bushel, and rise towards a range of $13.72 to $13.97-1/4.

The contract is riding on a wave C, which has travelled far above $13.31, the 100% projection level. It is extending towards a zone of $13.72 to $13.97-1/2.

Support is at $13.46-1/2, a break below which could cause a fall into a range of $13.31 to $13.38-1/2. On the daily chart, a retracement analysis reveals a resistance at $13.49, the 61.8% level, which has been broken.

The break opened the way towards $13.85-3/4.

The pattern from the Oct. 13 low of $12.06 to the Nov. 30 low of $12.24 is recognised as an inverted head-and-shoulder, which has been confirmed.

The pattern indicates a target of $13.85-3/4.

A close below $13.49 on Monday could signal the break above this level was false.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

soybean

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

CBOT soybeans to rise towards $13.72 to $13.97-1/4 range

Gas supply priority revised for 3 months: Fertilizer sector now on a par with export sector

Pakistan not yet ‘5G ready’: WB report

All set to introduce Finance, SBP autonomy bills tomorrow

Afghanistan, national security: NSC to meet today

Oil prices mixed, US crude falls after Covid-19 flight cancellations

Temperature in Karachi drops after rainfall

LG polls in Sindh to be held in Feb or March 2022: CM

Turkish lira weakens nearly 3% after historic surge last week

'Spider-Man' surpasses $1bn globally, holds North America box office top spot

Malik steps up criticism of govt, heaps praise on Zardari

Read more stories