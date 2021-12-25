ANL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.87%)
FCCL 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FFBL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.95%)
FNEL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.22%)
GGGL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.85%)
GGL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
JSCL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.22%)
KAPCO 31.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.17%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.14%)
NETSOL 93.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.08%)
PACE 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
PAEL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
PIBTL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
POWER 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.09%)
PRL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
PTC 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.75%)
TELE 15.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TRG 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 26.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.71%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,538 Decreased By -30 (-0.66%)
BR30 19,054 Decreased By -415.7 (-2.14%)
KSE100 44,118 Decreased By -148.5 (-0.34%)
KSE30 17,353 Decreased By -73.4 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,898
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,728
32224hr
Sindh
480,077
Punjab
444,438
Balochistan
33,617
Islamabad
108,392
KPK
181,121
Dalian iron ore futures gain for 5th week

Reuters 25 Dec 2021

BEIJING: Benchmark iron ore futures in China gained for a fifth straight week, closing nearly 4% higher on Friday, fuelled by restocking demand at steel mills ahead of new year holidays.

China’s environment regulator helped boost sentiment with its spokesperson saying on Thursday that rumours about massive shutdown of industrial firms in northern area during the Winter Olympics were not true.

The most actively traded iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange for May delivery closed 3.9% higher at 714 yuan ($112.11) per tonne, jumping 5% this week.

“Considering that the valuation of iron ore is lower than other ferrous metals, and the profitability at mills are relatively good, iron ore is expected to run stronger than steel products,” analysts with GF Futures wrote in a note.

Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery to China, however, dipped $2.5 to $125 a tonne on Thursday, data from SteelHome consultancy showed.

Coking coal futures on the Dalian bourse rose 4% to 2,327 yuan a tonne and coke prices advanced 3% to 3,169 yuan per tonne. They gained 5.9% and 3.9%, respectively, this week.

Capacity utilisation rates of blast furnaces at 247 steel plants across the country increased to 74.33% this week from 74.28% the week before, according to Mysteel consultancy.

Construction used steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 1.6% to 4,519 yuan per tonne.

Hot rolled coils, used in the manufacturing sector, advanced 1.3% to 4,616 yuan a tonne.

Shanghai stainless steel futures, for February delivery, rose 2.6% to 16,880 yuan per tonne.

iron ore Dalian iron ore Dalian Commodity Exchange Benchmark iron ore

