ANL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
FCCL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.88%)
FFBL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
FNEL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGGL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
GGL 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.57%)
JSCL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
KAPCO 31.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
KEL 3.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (6.48%)
MLCF 35.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 94.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.22%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.05%)
PAEL 21.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.75%)
PIBTL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
POWER 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
PRL 12.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.76%)
SNGP 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.53%)
TELE 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.39%)
TRG 119.07 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.16%)
UNITY 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.37%)
WTL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.96%)
BR100 4,568 Increased By 17 (0.37%)
BR30 19,469 Increased By 348 (1.82%)
KSE100 44,267 Increased By 91.9 (0.21%)
KSE30 17,427 Increased By 37.5 (0.22%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,894
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,406
35924hr
Sindh
479,890
Punjab
444,380
Balochistan
33,614
Islamabad
108,354
KPK
181,088
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold firms above $1,800, set for second weekly rise

Reuters 23 Dec 2021

Gold prices rose on Thursday in thin, yet supportive, year-end trading en route to a weekly gain, although an improved risk appetite capped bullion's rise.

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,809.70 per ounce by 1335 GMT, U.S. gold futures climbed 0.3% to $1,808.

Thin trading and Christmas buying are keeping gold above the $1,800 level, said Michael Langford, director at corporate advisory AirGuide. He added that the rise of risk-on investments ahead of Christmas, called a "Santa Claus rally", was creating a bit of a short-term positive for the metal.

Global shares, bond yields and riskier currencies all hit recent highs on Thursday as investor confidence grew on signs that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 might be less severe than feared, as well as robust U.S. economic data.

"The main driver for gold moving again above the $1,800/ounce mark are rising U.S. inflation expectations as gauged by the breakeven," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

The dollar index, on course for a weekly dip, recovered slightly but stayed near a one-week low against riskier rivals, making gold less appealing for holders of non-U.S. currencies.

Gold climbs on weaker dollar, lingering Omicron worries

Helped by the subdued dollar, gold has so far added about 0.6% in a week truncated by the Christmas-eve market holiday on Friday, in what could be its second straight weekly gain.

"Gold faces technical resistance at $1,815 and $1,826, with geopolitical risks ahead potentially keeping gold supported, despite the tapering narrative," said Nicholas Frappell, a global general manager at ABC Bullion.

Spot silver gained 0.6% to $22.91 per ounce, and platinum edged up 0.1% to $965.28, rising 2.4% and 3.5% respectively so far this week, and on course for their best weekly showing in six.

Palladium added 0.3% to $1,886.95, and climbed about 6% for the week.

Gold Gold Prices

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Gold firms above $1,800, set for second weekly rise

Six more suspected cases of Omicron variant reported in Karachi

Pakistan, World Bank ink $195mn agreement to improve electricity distribution

SBP-held forex reserves down $415mn due to external debt repayment

Germany reports first death with Omicron variant

UNSC resolution, US permission for business with Taliban major breakthroughs: FM

COAS visits forward areas along LOC, lauds troops' combat readiness

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee registers marginal gain amid IMF announcement

Two dead after blast in Indian court building

Sixth review to be presented to IMF board on Jan 12: Pakistan's finance ministry

Suicide bomber killed at Kabul passport office gate

Read more stories