ANL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
FCCL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.88%)
FFBL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
FNEL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGGL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
GGL 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.57%)
JSCL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
KAPCO 31.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
KEL 3.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (6.48%)
MLCF 35.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 94.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.22%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.05%)
PAEL 21.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.75%)
PIBTL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
POWER 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
PRL 12.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.76%)
SNGP 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.53%)
TELE 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.39%)
TRG 119.07 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.16%)
UNITY 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.37%)
WTL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.96%)
BR100 4,587 Increased By 35.9 (0.79%)
BR30 19,537 Increased By 415.2 (2.17%)
KSE100 44,414 Increased By 238.8 (0.54%)
KSE30 17,505 Increased By 115.6 (0.66%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,894
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,406
35924hr
Sindh
479,890
Punjab
444,380
Balochistan
33,614
Islamabad
108,354
KPK
181,088
CBOT wheat may rise into $8.26-3/4 to $8.33-1/2 range

Reuters 23 Dec 2021

SINGAPORE: CBOT March wheat may rise into a range of $8.26-3/4 to $8.33-1/2 per bushel, driven by a wave c.

This wave has travelled far above its 161.8% projection level of $8.04-1/2. It has a better chance of extending into $8.26-3/4 to $8.33-1/2 range.

A retracement analysis on the downtrend from $8.74-3/4 reveals a target of $8.27-1/4, the 61.8% level, as wheat has broken the resistance at $8.12-3/4.

Support is at $8.15-3/4, a break below which may cause a drop into $8.04-1/2 to $8.08-3/4 range. On the daily chart, the uptrend from $6.26-3/4 seems to have resumed, simply based on the swift recovery of the price from the Dec. 15 low of $7.51.

In addition, the contract climbed far above a rising trendline as well. The break below this line proved to be false.

wheat prices wheat export wheat market

