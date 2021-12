SINGAPORE: New York March coffee may rise into a range of $2.3865-$2.4260 per lb, as its correction from the Dec. 7 high of $2.5235 could have completed.

The completion has been indicated by the strong rise from the Dec. 20 low of $2.2310. The rise followed the completion of a wave c, which is roughly equal to the wave a.

Support is at $2.3230, a break below which could cause a fall into $2.2520-$2.2835 range.