ANL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.51%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
ASL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.75%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.88%)
FCCL 18.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.14%)
FFBL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.62%)
FFL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
FNEL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
GGGL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
GGL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.82%)
HUMNL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
JSCL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.27%)
KAPCO 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4%)
MLCF 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.95%)
NETSOL 93.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-3.06%)
PACE 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.59%)
PAEL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.47%)
POWER 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
PTC 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.21%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
SNGP 34.02 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
TELE 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.8%)
TRG 117.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.92%)
UNITY 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.35%)
WTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.13%)
BR100 4,551 Increased By 6.1 (0.13%)
BR30 19,121 Increased By 8.2 (0.04%)
KSE100 44,175 Decreased By -2.1 (-0%)
KSE30 17,389 Increased By 2.1 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,892
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,047
31024hr
Sindh
479,664
Punjab
444,320
Balochistan
33,606
Islamabad
108,329
KPK
181,053
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Zinc hits two-month peak on supply worries

Reuters 23 Dec 2021

LONDON: Zinc prices touched a two-month high on Wednesday on persistent worries about supply while other industrial metals were boosted by easing concerns about renewed pandemic restrictions.

Three-month zinc on the London Metal Exchange had gained 3.3% to $3,539 a tonne by 1715 GMT, the highest since Oct. 21.

“Market players are looking at what the UK is doing and the fact that we haven’t seen any further COVID restrictions in the UK is a big relief,” said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Ava Trade.

“Also, we could see supply bottlenecks still being there in the first quarter of next year. That has made some traders making some bigger bets on that and also pushing prices higher.”

High power prices have forced some zinc smelters to suspend operations and some analysts believe the situation will continue to be difficult during the winter.

Aluminium, which has also been hit by production stoppages due to power issues, climbed 2.6% on the LME to $2,825 a tonne after touching $2,849, the highest since Oct. 26.

The European Union said it will place extra tariffs on aluminium foil coming from China after the European Commission found that producers there benefited from excessive and unfair subsidies.

LME copper rose 0.7% to $9,605 a tonne, nickel advanced 1.7% to $19,940, lead added 0.9% to $2,316.50 and tin edged up 0.1% to $38,725.

Peruvian community protesters who have blocked a key transport road used by MMG Ltd’s Las Bambas copper mine will clear the route until at least Dec. 30 following talks with the government, an adviser to the group told Reuters on Wednesday.

Metals markets also got support after a senior state planning official said top metals consumer China has the confidence, condition, and ability to keep economic growth at a reasonable level, the Xinhua News Agency reported.

London Metal Exchange ZINC Naeem Aslam COVID restrictions

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Zinc hits two-month peak on supply worries

UNSC adopts resolution to ease Afghan aid

Rs93.28bn projects approved by Ecnec

Sony, Zee lock India merger to create mega TV network

Textile units that run only on gas to get supply

AIDEP 2021-26: Govt says export targets only indicative

Jul-Oct import bill soars 64pc to $25.1bn YoY, Senate told

Finance Div not taking responsibility of Rs106bn ETCSP: PASS

Six financing agreements of $1.543bn signed with ADB

Road, rail transport: ADB report spells out Covid-19 impact

US issues additional exemptions to allow Afghanistan aid

Read more stories