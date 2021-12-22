ANL 12.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.67%)
ASC 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.34%)
ASL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.75%)
BOP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
CNERGY 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
FCCL 18.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.58%)
FFBL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.62%)
FFL 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.33%)
FNEL 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.69%)
GGGL 14.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.88%)
GGL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.82%)
HUMNL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.96%)
JSCL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.02%)
KAPCO 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.56%)
KEL 3.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4%)
MLCF 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.23%)
NETSOL 93.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-3.05%)
PACE 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.59%)
PAEL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.38%)
PIBTL 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.01%)
POWER 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2%)
PRL 12.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
PTC 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.87%)
SILK 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.29%)
SNGP 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.24%)
TELE 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.68%)
TRG 117.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.97%)
UNITY 27.03 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
WTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.13%)
BR100 4,551 Increased By 6.2 (0.14%)
BR30 19,122 Increased By 8.4 (0.04%)
KSE100 44,196 Increased By 18.7 (0.04%)
KSE30 17,401 Increased By 13.6 (0.08%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,892
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,047
31024hr
Sindh
479,664
Punjab
444,320
Balochistan
33,606
Islamabad
108,329
KPK
181,053
Dec 22, 2021
London copper flat as tight supply counters Omicron worries

Reuters 22 Dec 2021

London copper prices held steady on Wednesday as tight supply and renewed risk appetite countered concerns over the rapidly spreading Omicron coronavirus variant across the globe.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was flat at $9,531 a tonne, as of 0245 GMT, hovering close to Tuesday's peak of $9,570 - its highest since Dec. 10. The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 0.6% to 69,440 yuan ($10,897.68) a tonne.

Asian share markets were gaining ground as the risk appetite of global investors rises heading into year-end.

Copper buoyed by weaker dollar, low inventories

On-warrant copper stocks in LME-registered warehouses were at 81,425 tonnes, up from a historic low of 14,150 tonnes hit in October but far below recent peaks.

Stocks in Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) warehouses were at 34,580 tonnes, the lowest since 2009, while inventories in Chinese bonded warehouses have plunged to a record low of 160,500 tonnes.

FUNDAMENTALS

LME aluminium rose 0.2% to $2,759 a tonne, nickel edged 0.3% higher to $19,680 a tonne, lead eased 0.2% to $2,291.5 a tonne and zinc fell 0.4% to $3,415 a tonne.

ShFE aluminium gained 1% to 19,740 yuan a tonne, nickel rose 1.8% to 145,730 yuan a tonne, zinc was up 0.7% at 23,625 yuan a tonne, lead fell 0.8% to 15,395 yuan a tonne and tin rose 1% to 287,290 yuan a tonne.

Peruvian Prime Minister Mirtha Vasquez strongly urged communities blocking a road used by MMG Ltd's Las Bambas copper mine to clear the route by midday on Wednesday, saying the blockade had created major problems for the country.

China has the confidence, condition, and ability to keep economic growth at a reasonable level, a senior state planning official told the Xinhua News Agency.

Japan's biggest copper supplier Pan Pacific Copper expects the metal's average price to drop to $8,600 a tonne in 2022 from $9,300 this year as additional supply from new mines will ease tightness seen in recent years.

