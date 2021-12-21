Newly-elected councillor killed by celebratory gunfire

PESHAWAR: The newly-elected general councillor in Peshawar, during the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local body elections, was killed by his own brother’s alleged celebratory firing and no case was registered of the murder.

According to the reports, Mohammad Zakriya who emerged victorious from Pesahwar’s Village Council election was killed in celebratory gunfire.

He was killed when political workers in Peshawar’s Surizai area fired guns to celebrate the victory shortly after winning election.

It was also reported that he received multiple bullet injuries and was killed on the spot. The 17 districts where LB elections are held include Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Khyber, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Haripur, Buner and Bajaur.

Over 12.668 million registered voters, including 7,015,757 male and 5,653,095 female voters, are deciding the fate of 37,752 candidates contesting for different seats.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set up more than 9,223 polling stations and nearly 28,892 polling booths have been set up for local government elections, while 4,188 polling stations have been declared sensitive and 2,507 most sensitive.

Stringent security arrangements have been made in this regard. 77,000 policemen and law-enforcement personnel have been deployed outside polling stations and booths for the security of voters.

CCTV cameras have been installed in booths of these sensitive locations and it is prohibited to carry weapons or electronic devices in all polling stations.

As many as 19,285 for general seats of village, and neighbourhood councils, 3,870 for women, 7,428 for farmers and labour, 6,011 for youth and 293 for minorities. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established a control room in ECP’s Peshawar office to receive polling day complaints.

