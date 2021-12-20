ANL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.49%)
ASC 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.54%)
ASL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.98%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FCCL 18.51 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.04%)
FFBL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.33%)
FFL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.73%)
FNEL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.92%)
GGGL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.4%)
GGL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.42%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
JSCL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (5.56%)
KAPCO 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.25%)
KEL 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.25%)
MDTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.27%)
MLCF 36.60 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.24%)
NETSOL 97.00 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (5.11%)
PACE 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.81%)
PAEL 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.55%)
PIBTL 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.16%)
POWER 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.72%)
PRL 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.08%)
PTC 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.81%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (21.05%)
SNGP 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.71%)
TELE 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.41%)
TRG 114.41 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.53%)
UNITY 25.95 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.45%)
WTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.31%)
BR100 4,592 Increased By 83.3 (1.85%)
BR30 19,195 Increased By 679.8 (3.67%)
KSE100 44,458 Increased By 557.6 (1.27%)
KSE30 17,544 Increased By 246.3 (1.42%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,878
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,291,467
36024hr
Sindh
479,326
Punjab
444,216
Balochistan
33,558
Islamabad
108,285
KPK
181,011
CBOT wheat may revisit Dec. 16 low of $7.51-1/4

Reuters 20 Dec 2021

SINGAPORE: CBOT March wheat may revisit its Dec. 16 low of $7.51-1/4 per bushel, following its failure to break a resistance at $7.76-3/4.

The failure confirmed a completion of the bounce from this low. The downtrend from $8.22-3/4 remains steady and may have resumed. It is riding on a wave C, which could travel to $7.30-3/4, its 100% projection level.

A break above $7.76-3/4, which looks unlikely, could open the way towards $7.87-1/2. Strategically, the target at $7.51-1/4 will be confirmed when wheat breaks $7.65-3/4.

On the daily chart, a pullback towards a rising trendline has completed. Wheat is expected to retest the support at $7.50-3/4.

A break could open the way towards $7.21-1/4, near $7.30-1/2, the 100% projection level of the drop from $8.22-3/4.

CBOT wheat CBOT corn

Comments

