ANL 13.41 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.09%)
ASC 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.8%)
ASL 14.99 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.19%)
BOP 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
BYCO 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.26%)
FCCL 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.26%)
FFBL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.33%)
FFL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.84%)
FNEL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.92%)
GGGL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.75%)
GGL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.26%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
JSCL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.59%)
KAPCO 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.93%)
KEL 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.25%)
MDTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.27%)
MLCF 36.55 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.1%)
NETSOL 97.17 Increased By ▲ 4.89 (5.3%)
PACE 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.81%)
PAEL 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.55%)
PIBTL 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.16%)
POWER 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.72%)
PRL 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.08%)
PTC 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.81%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (21.05%)
SNGP 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.85%)
TELE 16.19 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.53%)
TRG 114.41 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.53%)
UNITY 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.64%)
WTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.31%)
BR100 4,590 Increased By 81.5 (1.81%)
BR30 19,187 Increased By 672.5 (3.63%)
KSE100 44,471 Increased By 570.8 (1.3%)
KSE30 17,552 Increased By 254.1 (1.47%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,878
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,291,467
36024hr
Sindh
479,326
Punjab
444,216
Balochistan
33,558
Islamabad
108,285
KPK
181,011
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US soybeans extend gains as dry weather to hit South American production

Reuters 20 Dec 2021

BEIJING: Chicago soybean futures extended gains on Monday, rising for a fifth consecutive session, as likely dry South American weather is expected to hit production.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.2% at $12.88 per bushel around 0328 GMT on Monday. It had earlier hit a three-month top of $12.98 per bushel on Friday.

The Buenos Aires grains exchange said last week that Argentina's central farm belt was set for very high temperatures in the coming days, followed by moderate to heavy rains.

This comes after it warned recently about the impact of the likely dry weather on soybean and corn production, with lower-than-normal rainfall due to the La Niña climate pattern expected during the region's summer.

Meanwhile, corn was slightly down 0.1% at $5.93 a bushel. The wheat contract slipped 0.3% at $7.72-1/2 a bushel, after two earlier sessions of gains.

The world's largest wheat exporter, Russia, plans to set its export quota at 8 million tonnes, the country's economy ministry said on Friday, 1 million tonne lower than previously planned.

Russia's wheat export tax formula will have a higher multiplier if prices rise to $375/t and the multiplier will rise further if prices reach $400/t, a proposal on the state website for laws and regulations showed.

The Argentine government capped the volume of corn and wheat for the 2021/22 cycle that can be exported, in a bid to head off domestic grain shortages and tamp down rising food values as it battles high inflation.

Chinese importers have made more purchases of French wheat and barley this week following a slide in prices, with around 10 large vessels thought to have been booked, five European traders said.

Commodity funds were net buyers of Chicago Board of Trade soymeal, soybean, corn and wheat futures contracts on Friday and net sellers of soyoil futures, traders said. r

Chicago soybean soybean crop

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

US soybeans extend gains as dry weather to hit South American production

Fund set up for beleaguered Afghanistan

Purchase of forex by individuals: SBP fixes $100,000 per person per year maximum limit

China cuts interest rate for first time in 20 months

FTO orders probe into minimum tax computational formula issue

New Zealand to tour Pakistan twice next season

Fuel Component Adjustment: CPPA-G seeks Rs4.33 hike in Discos’ tariffs for Nov

UAE central bank to increase oversight of banks' real estate exposure

TRG Pakistan chooses to continue investment in TRGI

Sino-Pak animation film ‘Allahyar, Legend of Markhor’ screened in Beijing

PM warns of ‘grave consequences’

Read more stories