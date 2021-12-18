ANL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.27%)
ASL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.34%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
BYCO 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FCCL 18.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
FFBL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.08%)
FFL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.33%)
FNEL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGGL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
GGL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
HUMNL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.33%)
JSCL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.86%)
KEL 3.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
MLCF 35.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.46%)
NETSOL 92.28 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.78%)
PACE 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
PAEL 21.21 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.43%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
PRL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.67%)
PTC 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 33.96 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.31%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 106.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.14%)
BR100 4,509 Increased By 34.9 (0.78%)
BR30 18,515 Increased By 168 (0.92%)
KSE100 43,901 Increased By 169.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,298 Increased By 83.9 (0.49%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,863
1424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,491
27724hr
Sindh
478,717
Punjab
444,074
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,215
KPK
180,887
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Gas crisis: Govt required to prioritise expansion of existing terminals?

Wasim Iqbal 18 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: To curtail the gas crisis, Pakistan must prioritise the expansion of existing terminals under the approved Third-Party Access (TPA) rules on an immediate basis, while eventually transitioning towards onshore terminals for greater energy security.

Highlighting the achievements of Engro Elengy Terminal (EETL), Yusuf Siddiqui, CEO of EETL, shared that the EETL has set new industry benchmarks in over five years of its safe and essentially non-stop operations with an availability factor of around 98 percent. The EETL now contributes around 15 percent gas supplies to Pakistan and can be considered the country’s largest “gas field” (630-690 mmscfd).

As the most utilised regasification terminal in the world, it has enabled Pakistan to save more than $3 billion through import substitution of furnace oil. Since its inception, the EETL has achieved send-out of more than 1,200 billion cubic feet (BCF) of RLNG/natural gas. Further, its partnership with world-class organisations such as Royal Vopak of Netherlands has brought global expertise and foreign investment to Pakistan for the development of LNG sector.

He stated that LNG imports, which now constitute around 30 percent of the total gas supply mix, have been instrumental to bridge energy shortages as the production of indigenous gas continues to decline drastically. To mitigate gas shortfall in future, the government has adopted a favourable policy of encouraging private sector involvement in the LNG sector, but there is a need to remove any roadblocks that impede operationalization of additional capacity of existing LNG terminals under TPA rules, as allowed under the LNG Policy 2011 and LNG Supply Agreement (LSA) with SSGC.

The TPA will allow private players to have access to the terminal capacity and bring LNG in the country, with no guarantee or liability required by the government or state-owned entities. This step will facilitate LNG market development as whole and mitigate circular debt in the gas sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

TPA Engro Elengy Terminal Gas crisis EETL

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Gas crisis: Govt required to prioritise expansion of existing terminals?

Jul-Nov FDI grows 12pc YoY

Ehsaas Targeted Commodity Subsidy Programme: Rs106.102bn approved by ECC

SC restores sacked employees

Money laundering case: Shehbaz cannot escape punishment: Fawad

New web portal for non-filers on the cards

Discontinuation of gas to hit textile exports in a big way

IMF pulls out of Brazil

Small hydropower projects unable to arrange financing

SPI up 0.55pc WoW

Target surpassed: Nov tax collection reaches Rs476bn mark

Read more stories