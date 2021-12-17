ANL 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.44%)
ASC 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.94%)
ASL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.6%)
BOP 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.41%)
BYCO 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.66%)
FCCL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.75%)
FFBL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.87%)
FFL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.55%)
FNEL 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.05%)
GGGL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.98%)
GGL 25.01 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.35%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.67%)
JSCL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
KAPCO 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.54%)
KEL 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.94%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
MLCF 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.31%)
NETSOL 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.62%)
PACE 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.42%)
PAEL 21.28 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.77%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
POWER 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PRL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.15%)
PTC 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.63%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.88%)
TELE 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.21%)
TRG 104.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.55%)
UNITY 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
WTL 2.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.9%)
BR100 4,506 Increased By 31.7 (0.71%)
BR30 18,487 Increased By 140.5 (0.77%)
KSE100 43,883 Increased By 152.1 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,280 Increased By 65.4 (0.38%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,863
1424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,491
27724hr
Sindh
478,717
Punjab
444,074
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,215
KPK
180,887
CBOT corn neutral in $5.83-3/4 to $5.95-1/2 range

Reuters 17 Dec 2021

SINGAPORE: CBOT March corn looks neutral in a range of $5.83-3/4 to $5.95-1/2 per bushel, and an escape could suggest a direction.

The range is formed by the 138.2% and the 161.8% projection levels of an upward wave c from $5.16-1/4.

A break above $5.95-1/2 could signal an extension of this wave towards a zone of $6.02-1/2 to $6.07-1/2.

A bullish wedge will be confirmed when corn climbs to $6.07-1/2. It will suggest a target of $6.30.

A break below $5.83 target of $5.72-1/4 will be established accordingly.

On the hourly chart, corn is likely to break a resistance and climb into a range of $5.97-1/4 to $6.00-3/4, driven by a wave c.

This wave seems to have resumed after being disrupted by a deep correction on Wednesday.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Corn

