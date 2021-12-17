Zinc jumps 4.5% as power prices prompt Nyrstar to shut French plant

Shanghai zinc prices jumped as much as 4.5% on Friday to their highest level in more than one month, after miner Nyrstar said it would shutter its plant in France due to high power prices, stoking concerns over tightness in supply.

The most-traded January zinc contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 3.8% at 24,030 yuan ($3,773.02) a tonne, as of 0240 GMT. Earlier in the session, the contract climbed to a peak since Nov. 2 at 24,160 yuan.

Three-month zinc on the London Metal Exchange gained 0.5% to $3,438 a tonne. In the previous session, prices touched a high since Oct. 25 at $3,482.

Belgium-based Nyrstar will shutter its zinc plant in Auby from the first week of January 2022. The plant, which also produces lead, is the latest to fall victim to higher gas prices, including Glencore's Portovesme plant and some of Nyrstar's other European operations.

The premium of LME cash zinc over the three-month contract rose to $43 a tonne, its highest since Dec. 7, indicating tightening nearby supplies.

