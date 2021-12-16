Palm oil rebounds on stronger crude, rival oils

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Thursday, clawing back from previous session's steep decline, tracking strength in rival soyoil and crude prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 33 ringgit, or 0.77%, to 4,299 ringgit ($1,016.67) during early trade.

It had plunged 4.5% in the previous session after cargo surveyors reported a larger-than-expected drop in exports during the first half of December.

Fundamentals