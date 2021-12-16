ANL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.4%)
ASC 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.7%)
ASL 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.7%)
BOP 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
BYCO 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.09%)
FCCL 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.62%)
FFBL 23.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.5%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.11%)
FNEL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.21%)
GGGL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.31%)
GGL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.85%)
HUMNL 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.14%)
JSCL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.31%)
KAPCO 31.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.39%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.2%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
MLCF 35.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.05%)
NETSOL 90.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.78%)
PACE 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.29%)
PAEL 21.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.49%)
PIBTL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.81%)
POWER 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.01%)
PRL 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.15%)
PTC 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.84%)
TELE 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.19%)
TRG 105.85 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.07%)
UNITY 25.83 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.34%)
WTL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.91%)
BR100 4,505 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.95%)
BR30 18,487 Decreased By -110.4 (-0.59%)
KSE100 43,954 Decreased By -412.9 (-0.93%)
KSE30 17,301 Decreased By -171.7 (-0.98%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,849
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,214
30124hr
Sindh
478,564
Punjab
444,032
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,198
KPK
180,825
Palm oil rebounds on stronger crude, rival oils

Reuters 16 Dec 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Thursday, clawing back from previous session's steep decline, tracking strength in rival soyoil and crude prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 33 ringgit, or 0.77%, to 4,299 ringgit ($1,016.67) during early trade.

It had plunged 4.5% in the previous session after cargo surveyors reported a larger-than-expected drop in exports during the first half of December.

Fundamentals

  • Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Dec. 1-15 fell 13.4% to 789,549 tonnes from the same period in November, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said.

  • Dalian's most-active soyoil contract fell 0.1% while its palm oil contract slipped 0.5%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.5%.

  • Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

  • Oil prices rose as the United States implied consumer petroleum demand surged to a record high in the world's top oil consumer even as the Omicron variant of coronavirus threatens to dent oil consumption globally.

  • Stronger crude oil futures typically make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Malaysian palm oil

