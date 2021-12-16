ANL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.85%)
ASC 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (6.48%)
ASL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.09%)
BOP 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
BYCO 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (11.67%)
FCCL 18.78 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (7.81%)
FFBL 24.37 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.83%)
FFL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.67%)
FNEL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (10.31%)
GGGL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.11%)
GGL 25.29 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (7.12%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (10.61%)
JSCL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.17%)
KAPCO 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.58%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.7%)
MDTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (8.33%)
MLCF 36.40 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (7.06%)
NETSOL 91.96 Increased By ▲ 6.41 (7.49%)
PACE 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (13.26%)
PAEL 21.53 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.65%)
PIBTL 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.57%)
POWER 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (9.38%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.33%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.83%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
SNGP 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.48%)
TELE 14.78 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.41%)
TRG 103.70 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (7.49%)
UNITY 24.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (7.07%)
WTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (22.22%)
BR100 4,548 Increased By 142.6 (3.24%)
BR30 18,598 Increased By 1154.8 (6.62%)
KSE100 44,367 Increased By 1120.2 (2.59%)
KSE30 17,473 Increased By 428.1 (2.51%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,843
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,913
37024hr
Sindh
478,412
Punjab
443,985
Balochistan
33,539
Islamabad
108,172
KPK
180,760
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Raw sugar prices slip to one-week low, coffee climbs

Reuters 16 Dec 2021

LONDON: Raw sugar futures on ICE fell on Wednesday, weighed down partly by weaker energy markets and rains in top producer Brazil which aided the outlook for next year’s cane crop.

SUGAR

March raw sugar was down 1.3% at 19.40 cents per lb by 1514 GMT after dipping to a one-week low of 19.34 cents.

Dealers said rains in Centre-South Brazil should boost prospects for next year’s cane crop while the outlook in several other countries including India and Thailand was also improving.

The new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, could also curb demand growth in coming months.

March white sugar fell 1.1% to $505.30 a tonne.

A World Trade Organization panel ruled in favour of Brazil, Australia and Guatemala on Tuesday in their trade disputes with India over sugar subsidies and asked New Delhi to conform with global rules.

India could sell more than 6 million tonnes of sugar on the world market this year with the World Trade Organization ruling that it flouted the rules by offering export subsidies unlikely to have an impact on overseas sales, trade officials said.

COFFEE

March arabica coffee was up 0.7% to $2.3890 per lb but remained well below last week’s 10-year high of $2.5235.

Commerzbank said in a note that adverse weather in Brazil and Colombia had dented prospects for next year’s crops, while in Vietnam ageing trees were likely to show lower yields.

“It would not surprise us therefore if coffee prices were not to have peaked just yet,” the bank said.

March robusta coffee rose 0.4% to $2,306 a tonne.

COCOA

March London cocoa rose 0.5% to 1,715 pounds a tonne.

A total of 29,900 tonnes of cocoa was tendered against the ICE December London cocoa contract, exchange data showed on Wednesday.

March New York cocoa rose 1% to $2,529 a tonne.

Coffee Cocoa Sugar coffee prices

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Raw sugar prices slip to one-week low, coffee climbs

NOCs not needed for setting up or expanding certain units: SME policy envisages Rs10m guarantee-free loan

Changes in $ rate, CPI and fuel mix: Circular debt management plan recalibrated

IMF projects gross debt at 83.4pc of GDP

China: PM’s intervention sought to enhance rice quota allocation

Govt decides to slash prices of POL products

Fed sees three interest rate hikes in 2022

PM ranked 17th ‘most admired man’ in world

PM, Sanjrani discuss Gwadar sit-in

WB indicates $225m for ‘digital economy’ project

‘Dead’ capital to be used for earning revenues: PM

Read more stories