KARACHI: On Tuesday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 13.999 billion and the number of lots traded at 12,322.

Major business was contributed by NSDQ 100 amounting to PKR 4.387 billion, followed by Gold (PKR 3.198 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.333 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.352 billion), Platinum (PKR 713.252 million), DJ (PKR 682.760 million), SP 500 (PKR 584.074million), Silver (PKR 479.339 million), Natural Gas (PKR 209.330 million) and Copper (PKR 58.639 million). In Agricultural Commodities, one lot of cotton amounting to PKR 0.946 million was traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021