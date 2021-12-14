CBOT corn to test $5.78-1/4; uptrend reversed

SINGAPORE: CBOT March corn may test a support at $5.78-1/4 per bushel, a break below which could cause a fall into $5.69-3/4 to $5.74-1/2 range.

The rise from the Nov. 30 low of $5.62-1/2 has ended, as confirmed by the drop below a rising wedge.

The high of $5.94 hit on Dec. 10 is lower than the Nov. 24 high of $5.96-3/4.

This lower high suggests a reversal of the bigger uptrend from $5.16-1/4. Resistance is at $5.86-1/2, a break above which could lead to a gain into $5.89-1/4 to $5.91-3/4 range.

On the daily chart, a bigger wedge has completed. It is a a top pattern, indicating an extension of the subsequent deep fall below $5.65-1/4.

This wedge may unexpectedly become a bullish pattern, only if corn could break above $5.95-1/2.

