ANL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.22%)
ASC 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.13%)
ASL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
BYCO 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.18%)
FCCL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
FFBL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.04%)
FFL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.37%)
FNEL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.62%)
GGGL 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.47%)
GGL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.98%)
HUMNL 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.67%)
JSCL 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.12%)
KAPCO 30.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.29%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
MDTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5%)
MLCF 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.56%)
NETSOL 81.82 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (3.05%)
PACE 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.83%)
PAEL 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.77%)
PIBTL 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
POWER 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
PRL 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.54%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.43%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
TELE 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.61%)
TRG 94.59 Increased By ▲ 5.32 (5.96%)
UNITY 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.48%)
WTL 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.71%)
BR100 4,368 Increased By 31.4 (0.72%)
BR30 17,143 Increased By 391.5 (2.34%)
KSE100 42,971 Increased By 95.1 (0.22%)
KSE30 16,948 Increased By 268.4 (1.61%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,839
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,543
25024hr
Sindh
478,173
Punjab
443,937
Balochistan
33,536
Islamabad
108,146
KPK
180,710
Vietnam Nov coffee exports rise 8.3% m/m, rice down 8.4%

Reuters 14 Dec 2021

HANOI: Vietnam's coffee exports in November were up 8.3% from October at 107,473 tonnes, while rice exports for the same period fell 8.4% against the preceding month, government customs data released on Tuesday showed.

For the first 11 months of 2021, Vietnam exported 1.4 million tonnes of coffee, down 2.3% from a year earlier, Vietnam Customs said in a statement.

Coffee export revenue in the Jan-Nov period rose 8.3% to around $2.7 billion, it said.

Meanwhile, Vietnam's rice exports in November were down 8.4% from the previous month at 566,358 tonnes, the statement said.

The country's rice exports in the first 11 months rose 0.8% year on year to 5.7 million tonnes, it said.

