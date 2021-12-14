Palm oil fluctuates, eyes 4,625-4,676 ringgit range

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may break a support at 4,751 ringgit per tonne, and fall into 4,625-4,676 ringgit range.

The congestion area between 4,751 ringgit and 4,812 ringgit looks like a continuation pattern, to be followed by a round of drop.

A falling channel remains intact, increasing the chance of a fall towards 4,555 ringgit.

A break above 4,812 ringgit could lead to a gain to 4,873 ringgit.

Only a further gain could signal the continuation of the uptrend from Dec. 2 low of 4,567 ringgit.

On the daily chart, the contract is consolidating around a key support at 4,698 ringgit.

Whether it could stay within the upper channel remains unknown.

A break below 4,698 ringgit will not only cause a fall to 4,587 ringgit, but also confirm a price zone defined by the lower channel. A break above 4,878 ringgit could indicate the continuation of the uptrend.

Signals on the hourly chart suggests a downside bias.

