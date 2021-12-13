ANL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.6%)
ASC 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
ASL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
BYCO 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
FCCL 17.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.19%)
FFBL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.88%)
FFL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-4.88%)
FNEL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
GGGL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.14%)
GGL 22.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-6.52%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
JSCL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
KAPCO 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.2%)
KEL 3.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.27%)
MDTL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.02%)
MLCF 31.90 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.4%)
NETSOL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.95 (-5.67%)
PACE 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-7.43%)
PAEL 19.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
PIBTL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
POWER 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
PRL 11.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.92%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.39%)
SNGP 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
TELE 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-5.02%)
TRG 95.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.11%)
UNITY 21.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-9.33%)
BR100 4,393 Decreased By -19.8 (-0.45%)
BR30 17,160 Decreased By -188.2 (-1.08%)
KSE100 43,182 Decreased By -214.1 (-0.49%)
KSE30 16,836 Decreased By -64.8 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,836
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,293
24424hr
Sindh
478,017
Punjab
443,886
Balochistan
33,532
Islamabad
108,128
KPK
180,696
Turkish lira plummets to new low ahead another expected rate cut

Reuters 13 Dec 2021

ISTANBUL: The Turkish lira crashed as much as 7% in just a few minutes to a new record near 15 to the dollar on Monday, gripped by worries over President Tayyip Erdogan's risky new economic policy and prospects of another interest rate cut on Thursday.

The sudden slide left the currency with half the value that it had at the end of last year, fuelling inflation in a big emerging market economy which depends heavily on imports.

The central bank had previously kept the lira below the 14.0 level, intervening in the foreign exchange market three times in the last two weeks by selling dollars. It announced no interventions as of 0730 GMT on Monday.

The lira slid as far as 14.99 against the US currency, losing 7.3% of its value since Friday's close of 13.889. By 0730 GMT, it had trimmed losses in volatile trading and stood at 14.2895.

Turkey's central bank is expected to cut its policy rate by 100 basis points to 14% this week, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, despite inflation soaring to 21.3% last month.

Investors and savers are concerned about recent aggressive monetary easing under which the central bank, under pressure from Erdogan, has slashed its policy rate by 400 basis points since September.

Erdogan has repeatedly advocated for the rate cuts as he promotes a new economic plan prioritising economic growth, credit, production and exports, despite widespread criticism of the policy from economists and opposition politicians.

Turkish lira

