London copper firms ahead of central bank meetings

London copper prices, often used as a gauge of global economic health, edged higher on Monday as investor appetite for riskier assets remained strong with expectations of a faster policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve mostly priced in.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.3% at $9,538 a tonne, as of 0400 GMT, while the most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange inched 0.2% higher to 69,520 yuan ($10,927.55) a tonne.

Asian stocks rose with investors seemingly confident markets can weather whatever comes from a host of central bank meetings this week, including the likely early end to US policy stimulus.

The US central bank, due to meet on Dec. 14-15, is widely expected to signal faster tapering of its asset buying programme and an early start to rate hikes.

Also meeting are the European Central Bank, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan, and all are heading toward normalising policy at their own, often glacial, pace.

Meanwhile, on-warrant LME inventories rose to 78,300 tonnes, their highest in more than two months, but were still down 67% from August high of 238,725 tonnes.

Fundamentals