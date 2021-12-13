CBOT soybeans to test $12.80-3/4; c wave incomplete

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean January contract may test a resistance at $12.80-3/4 per bushel, a break above which could open the way towards $13.05-1/2.

The contract is riding on a wave c, which started at $12.14-1/4.

It is capable of travelling into a range of $12.80-3/4 to $13.22-1/4.

After breaking above a falling trendline, the contract has a better chance of testing $12.80-3/4. Support is at $12.55-1/2, a break below which could signal the completion of the wave c.

A bearish target zone of $12.30 to $12.39-1/2 will be established accordingly.

On the daily chart, a retracement analysis on the fall from $14.79 reveals a target of $12.94-3/4, the 38.2% level, as the contract has climbed high above $12.51-1/2.

The drop from the Dec. 6 high of $12.74-1/2 could be regarded as the second pullback towards the falling trendline.

