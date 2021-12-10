Palm oil may fall into 4,625-4,676 ringgit range; uptrend unsteady

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may fall into a range of 4,625-4,676 ringgit per tonne, as a downtrend from 5,220 ringgit could have resumed.

The resumption has been confirmed by the drop on Thursday. The trend is extending within a falling channel, which suggests a target of 4,555 ringgit.

A double zigzag is presumed to be developing. It consists of seven waves. The fifth wave labelled a is driving the price down.

Resistance is at 4,812 ringgit, a break above which could lead to a gain into 4,873-4,948 ringgit.

On the daily chart, the uptrend looks unsteady within the upper channel.

The drop on Thursday could be regarded as a pullback towards the channel, only if palm oil could stabilize above 4,698 ringgit.

Signals on the hourly chart suggest a break below 4,698 ringgit.

An aggressive target of 3,936 ringgit could be established once the contract falls into 4,587-4,698 ringgit range.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.