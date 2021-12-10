Palm set for weekly rise, palm oil board data in focus

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Friday, heading for a weekly gain, as investors awaited data from the country's palm oil board that is expected to show a decline in end-November inventories.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 21 ringgit, or 0.44%, to 4,799 ringgit ($1,138.01) a tonne during early trade. It fell 0.42% during overnight trade.

Palm has gained 3.3% this week, snapping a two-week decline.

Fundamentals