ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.34%)
ASC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.08%)
ASL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FCCL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.23%)
FFBL 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
FNEL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.29%)
GGGL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
GGL 23.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
JSCL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 30.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.25%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.68%)
MDTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.9%)
MLCF 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.75%)
NETSOL 87.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.51%)
PACE 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.33%)
PAEL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.98%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
POWER 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.19%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.71%)
TRG 97.20 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.31%)
UNITY 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
WTL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.53%)
BR100 4,403 Decreased By ▼ -38.4 (-0.86%)
BR30 17,274 Decreased By ▼ -203.4 (-1.16%)
KSE100 43,228 Decreased By ▼ -291 (-0.67%)
KSE30 16,861 Decreased By ▼ -96.1 (-0.57%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,812
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,288,366
31324hr
Sindh
477,466
Punjab
443,747
Balochistan
33,522
Islamabad
108,042
KPK
180,564
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm set for weekly rise, palm oil board data in focus

Reuters 10 Dec 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Friday, heading for a weekly gain, as investors awaited data from the country's palm oil board that is expected to show a decline in end-November inventories.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 21 ringgit, or 0.44%, to 4,799 ringgit ($1,138.01) a tonne during early trade. It fell 0.42% during overnight trade.

Palm has gained 3.3% this week, snapping a two-week decline.

Fundamentals

  • Cargo surveyors and the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) are scheduled to release supply and demand data later in the day.

    • The Malaysian Palm Oil Association on Monday estimated production in November to decline 4.74% from the month before, raising concerns that a fall may further shrink inventories.

  • A Reuters poll last week, however, pegged November production to rise 1% from the previous month to 1.74 million tonnes.

    • Malaysia's palm oil producers are racing to adjust to an acute shortage of workers due to the coronavirus and sharply higher costs of recruitment as they make changes in response to accusations of forced labour.

  • Dalian's most-active soyoil contract fell 0.6%, while its palm oil contract lost 0.6%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.4%.

  • Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

  • Palm oil may fall into a range of 4,625-4,676 ringgit per tonne, as a downtrend from 5,220 ringgit could have resumed, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Oil Palm

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Palm set for weekly rise, palm oil board data in focus

Sino-US ‘cold war’: Pakistan ‘will not’ take sides

Guddu power plant damage: Power Div wants ‘independent’ probe

IMF, 10 countries simulate cyber attack on global financial system

At least 53 killed in Mexico migrant truck accident

Bank account attachment: IHC restrains FBR from affecting FED recovery

Pakistan reports first case of Omicron variant

ECC set to consider policies for auto industry, SMEs

Price hike ‘Ghabrana nahi hay’

National grid: Govt to increase KE quota

No military bases offered to China in Gwadar: NSA

Read more stories