ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.34%)
ASC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.08%)
ASL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FCCL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.23%)
FFBL 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
FNEL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.29%)
GGGL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
GGL 23.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
JSCL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 30.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.25%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.68%)
MDTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.9%)
MLCF 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.75%)
NETSOL 87.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.51%)
PACE 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.33%)
PAEL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.98%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
POWER 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.19%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.71%)
TRG 97.20 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.31%)
UNITY 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
WTL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.53%)
BR100 4,403 Decreased By ▼ -38.1 (-0.86%)
BR30 17,271 Decreased By ▼ -206.4 (-1.18%)
KSE100 43,225 Decreased By ▼ -294.2 (-0.68%)
KSE30 16,859 Decreased By ▼ -98.1 (-0.58%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,812
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,288,366
31324hr
Sindh
477,466
Punjab
443,747
Balochistan
33,522
Islamabad
108,042
KPK
180,564
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Iron ore prices fall as China's rising port inventory weighs

Reuters 10 Dec 2021

Iron ore futures fell on Friday, as rising portside inventory of the steelmaking ingredient in top steel producer China, along with weak demand, signalled prices could further weaken in 2022.

Iron ore for May delivery on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange ended the morning trade 1.5% lower at 634.50 yuan ($99.68) a tonne.

The benchmark contract, however, was on course for its third straight weekly rise, supported earlier this week by optimism about China's stimulus measures to bolster its economic growth and policy support for its debt-saddled property developers.

Iron ore's most-active January contract on the Singapore Exchange slipped 0.3% to $108.85 a tonne.

"The iron ore port inventories build through recent weeks is a bearish signal and they are expected to continue to lift over the next 2-3 months as pig iron production is not likely to pick up until after the (Beijing) Winter Olympics," Westpac senior economist Justin Smirk said in a note.

Imported iron ore stocked at Chinese ports reached 155.4 million tonnes last week, the highest since July 2018, according to SteelHome consultancy data.

While falling steel inventories in China may signal an improvement in downstream demand, Smirk said current levels were still at a five-year high, suggesting "it has a long way to go before it signals a tight market".

Iron ore prices could hit $75 a tonne by end-2022, he said, as tight steel production controls to curb emissions in China are likely to remain in place.

Spot iron ore in China traded at $109 a tonne on Thursday, up 4.3% from last week, but 53% off its record peak scaled in May, based on SteelHome data.

Construction steel rebar and stainless steel on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were flat, while hot-rolled coil slipped 0.3%.

Dalian coking coal shed 1%, while coke gained 1.1%.

China iron ore

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Iron ore prices fall as China's rising port inventory weighs

Sino-US ‘cold war’: Pakistan ‘will not’ take sides

Guddu power plant damage: Power Div wants ‘independent’ probe

IMF, 10 countries simulate cyber attack on global financial system

At least 53 killed in Mexico migrant truck accident

Bank account attachment: IHC restrains FBR from affecting FED recovery

Pakistan reports first case of Omicron variant

ECC set to consider policies for auto industry, SMEs

Price hike ‘Ghabrana nahi hay’

National grid: Govt to increase KE quota

No military bases offered to China in Gwadar: NSA

Read more stories