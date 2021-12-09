ANL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-5.18%)
ASC 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.74%)
ASL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.98%)
BOP 8.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.83%)
FFBL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.36%)
FFL 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.39%)
FNEL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-6.28%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.02%)
GGL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-4.97%)
HUMNL 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.59%)
JSCL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.33%)
KAPCO 31.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.11%)
MDTL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.85%)
MLCF 31.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.65%)
NETSOL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.18 (-4.41%)
PACE 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.7%)
PAEL 20.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-4.14%)
PIBTL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.18%)
POWER 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
PRL 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.88%)
PTC 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.35%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.5%)
TRG 93.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.33%)
UNITY 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.96%)
WTL 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.86%)
BR100 4,429 Decreased By ▼ -58 (-1.29%)
BR30 17,426 Decreased By ▼ -354.8 (-2%)
KSE100 43,420 Decreased By ▼ -426.7 (-0.97%)
KSE30 16,907 Decreased By ▼ -142.6 (-0.84%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,793
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,703
31024hr
Sindh
477,119
Punjab
443,610
Balochistan
33,514
Islamabad
107,989
KPK
180,471
Wheat falls for 2nd session on US weather outlook; soybeans, corn firm

Reuters 09 Dec 2021

SINGAPORE: Chicago wheat futures slid for a second straight session on Thursday as forecasts for mild temperatures and some rain in key US growing regions fuelled expectations of a bumper harvest.

Soybeans rose for a second consecutive session while corn edged higher for a third day in a row, although forecasts of near-record production in Brazil and Argentina limited gains. Easing concerns about the Omicron coronavirus variant added pressure on prices.

"US wheat prices are at now at new lows for the period since the Omicron variant emerged," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

"The lack of a bounce in wheat prices now that fears about Omicron are fading is perhaps not so odd. Omicron's emergence was more a catalyst for some investors to exit several markets simultaneously, wheat included."

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade gave up 0.4% to $7.91-3/4 a bushel, as of 0322 GMT, after closing 1.7% lower on Wednesday.

Soybeans gained 0.2% to $12.64 a bushel and corn climbed 0.2% to $5.88-1/4 a bushel.

US weather models call for mild temperatures, aiding wheat crops ahead of their dormancy period.

Private exporters reported sales of 130,000 tonnes of soybeans to China, the fifth trading day in a row after a flash sale of the oilseed was announced, and 1.844 million tonnes of corn to Mexico.

Expectations for a bumper crop of corn and soybeans in South America kept the gains in check. Forecasts have pointed to improved growing weather in recent days, but parts of southern Brazil remained dry.

Brazil's grain crop is expected to total a record of 289 million tonnes in 2022, up 14% from a year earlier, farm group CNA said on Wednesday, adding that the country's grain and oilseed output should reach 300 million tonnes in "another year or two."

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean, soymeal and corn futures contracts on Wednesday and net sellers of wheat and soyoil, traders said.

Wheat soyabean coronavirus variant Omicron

