ANL 11.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-5.42%)
ASC 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.74%)
ASL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.98%)
BOP 8.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.83%)
FFBL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.36%)
FFL 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.39%)
FNEL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-6.28%)
GGGL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-5.29%)
GGL 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-5.2%)
HUMNL 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.59%)
JSCL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.33%)
KAPCO 31.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.11%)
MDTL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.85%)
MLCF 31.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.65%)
NETSOL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.18 (-4.41%)
PACE 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.7%)
PAEL 20.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-4.14%)
PIBTL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.18%)
POWER 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.76%)
PRL 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.88%)
PTC 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.35%)
TELE 14.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.57%)
TRG 93.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.33%)
UNITY 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.96%)
WTL 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.86%)
BR100 4,431 Decreased By ▼ -56.5 (-1.26%)
BR30 17,437 Decreased By ▼ -343.3 (-1.93%)
KSE100 43,423 Decreased By ▼ -424.3 (-0.97%)
KSE30 16,908 Decreased By ▼ -141.3 (-0.83%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,793
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,703
31024hr
Sindh
477,119
Punjab
443,610
Balochistan
33,514
Islamabad
107,989
KPK
180,471
Copper dips as dollar crawls up, stockpiles rise

Reuters 09 Dec 2021

London copper prices slipped on Thursday as the dollar ticked higher, while signs of easing tightness in nearby supplies of the metal also weighed on the market.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.3% to $9,622 a tonne, as of 0315 GMT, while the most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 0.1% at 69,800 yuan ($11,002.35) a tonne.

The dollar index inched 0.1% higher on early data hinting the Omicron coronavirus variant may not be as bad as feared. A stronger dollar makes the greenback-denominated commodity more expensive for those holding other currencies.

On-warrant LME inventories rose to 72,975 tonnes, their highest since Oct. 8. They were, however, down 69% from August high of 238,725 tonnes.

Premium for LME cash copper over the three-month contract fell to $2.30 a tonne, its lowest since Sept. 17, indicating easing nearby supply tightness.

This came as cancelled warrants of copper in LME warehouses, or metal earmarked for delivery, fell to 2,200 tonnes, the lowest since December 2009.

Fundamentals

  • LME aluminium was up 0.2% at $2,631 a tonne, zinc edged 0.2% higher to $3,315, nickel fell 0.4% to $20,160 a tonne. Lead was flat at $2,284.5 a tonne after jumping 4.5% on Wednesday, its best day since August 2018.

    • ShFE aluminium dipped 0.1% to 18,840 yuan a tonne, zinc climbed 1.6% to 23,485 yuan a tonne, lead gained 2.5% to 15,465 yuan a tonne and tin rose 0.5% to 285,460 yuan a tonne.

  • China's factory-gate inflation slowed in November, driven by a government crackdown on runaway commodity prices and an easing power crunch, amid Beijing's efforts to bolster the faltering economy.

  • Ecuador's mining industry is threatened by legal uncertainty, the sector's guild said on Wednesday, citing a decision by the country's top court to withdraw environmental permissions for a project in a protected forest.

Copper

