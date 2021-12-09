Copper dips as dollar crawls up, stockpiles rise

London copper prices slipped on Thursday as the dollar ticked higher, while signs of easing tightness in nearby supplies of the metal also weighed on the market.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.3% to $9,622 a tonne, as of 0315 GMT, while the most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 0.1% at 69,800 yuan ($11,002.35) a tonne.

The dollar index inched 0.1% higher on early data hinting the Omicron coronavirus variant may not be as bad as feared. A stronger dollar makes the greenback-denominated commodity more expensive for those holding other currencies.

On-warrant LME inventories rose to 72,975 tonnes, their highest since Oct. 8. They were, however, down 69% from August high of 238,725 tonnes.

Premium for LME cash copper over the three-month contract fell to $2.30 a tonne, its lowest since Sept. 17, indicating easing nearby supply tightness.

This came as cancelled warrants of copper in LME warehouses, or metal earmarked for delivery, fell to 2,200 tonnes, the lowest since December 2009.

Fundamentals