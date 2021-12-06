LME copper fall into $9,085-$9,245 range this week

SINGAPORE: LME copper may break a support at $9,374 per tonne this week, and fall into a range of $9,085-$9,245.

The support is provided by the 50% projection level of a downward wave (c) from $9,920. This wave may extend into a wide range of $8,828-$9,245.

A break above $9,503 could signal the extension of the bounce from the presumed wave b bottom of $9,315, towards a range of $9,662-$9,920.

