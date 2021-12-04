ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
SAGO seeks 535,000 tonnes of wheat

Reuters 04 Dec 2021

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s state grains buyer, the Saudi Grains Organization (SAGO) is seeking 535,000 tonnes of wheat in a tender for arrival between May and July 2022, it said on Thursday.

The wheat was sought in nine consignments, including two for the port of Jeddah, three each for Dammam and Yanbu, plus one for Jizan, SAGO said in a statement.

Traders later added that SAGO was seeking hard wheat of 12.5% protein content, with various origins possible. The agency was seeking cargoes of about 60,000 tonnes, except for the Jizan consignment, which was requested to be about 55,000 tonnes, traders said. For Jeddah, one consignment was sought for arrival over July 1-10 and a second for July 20-30. For Yanbu, one consignment was sought for July 1-10 and two for July 20-30. For Dammam, one consignment was sought for May 1-10, a second for July 1-10 and a third for July 20-30, while the single cargo for Jizan was sought for May 1-10, traders added. SAGO reserves the right to buy 10% more or less than the tender volumes.

In its previous reported wheat tender purchase on Nov. 1, SAGO bought 1.268 million tonnes at an average price of $377.54 a tonne for arrival between January and April 2022.

wheat crop wheat export Wheat import SAGO wheat rates

